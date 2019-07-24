South Korea says North Korea has fired two projectiles into the sea
This Saturday, May 4, 2019, file photo provided by the North Korean government shows North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, equipped with binoculars, observing tests of different weapons systems, in North Korea. (Korean Central News Agency/Korea News Service via AP, File)
The Associated Press
Published Wednesday, July 24, 2019 6:07PM EDT
SEOUL, South Korea — South Korea says North Korea has launched two identified projectiles into the sea off its east coast.
The South’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said the projectile launch came from an area near the eastern city of Wonsan on Thursday.
It said the projectiles flew 430 kilometers.
