    • South Korea says North Korea has again launched suspected trash-carrying balloons across the border

    Balloons are seen from the Unification Observation Post in Paju, South Korea, near the border with North Korea, July 24, 2024. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon) Balloons are seen from the Unification Observation Post in Paju, South Korea, near the border with North Korea, July 24, 2024. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)
    SEOUL, South Korea -

    South Korea says it has detected suspected trash-carrying balloons launched by North Korea, in the latest round of a Cold War-style psychological warfare between the war-divided rivals.

    The metropolitan government of Seoul, South Korea's capital, issued text alerts Wednesday saying that objects likely to be North Korean balloons were spotted in regions north of the city. It advised people to stay indoors and beware of objects dropping from the sky.

    South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a statement that the direction of winds suggested that the balloons could drift into the northern part of Gyeonggi Province, near Seoul. It advised people to report to the police or military if they see fallen balloons and not to touch them.

    There were no immediate reports of injuries or damage.

    North Korea in recent weeks has flown thousands of balloons toward the South to drop waste paper, cloth scraps and cigarette butts, in what it described as a retaliation against South Korean civilian activists flying anti-Pyongyang propaganda leaflets across the border. North Korea is extremely sensitive to any outside criticism of its authoritarian leadership and the third-generation ruler Kim Jong Un.

    Trash carried by at least one North Korean balloon fell on the South Korean presidential compound in July, raising concerns about the vulnerability of key South Korean facilities. Officials said the balloon contained no dangerous material and no one was hurt.

    South Korea, in response to the North Korean balloons, has activated its front-line loudspeakers to blast broadcasts of propaganda messages and K-pop songs.

    The tit-for-tat Cold War-style campaigns are adding to the tensions fuelled by North Korea's growing nuclear ambitions and the South's expansion of joint military exercises with the United States.

    Ukraine's Foreign Minister Kuleba resigns as Russian strikes kill 7 people in Lviv

    Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, one of Ukraine's most recognizable faces on the international stage, submitted his resignation Wednesday ahead of an expected major government reshuffle. Russian strikes, meanwhile, killed seven people in a western Ukraine city, a day after one of the deadliest missile attacks since the war began.

