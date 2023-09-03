South Korea's Yoon to call for strong international response to North's nukes at ASEAN, G20 summits

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol attends a joint news conference with President Joe Biden and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida Friday, Aug. 18, 2023, at Camp David, the presidential retreat, near Thurmont, Md. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon) South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol attends a joint news conference with President Joe Biden and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida Friday, Aug. 18, 2023, at Camp David, the presidential retreat, near Thurmont, Md. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social