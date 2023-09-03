South Korea's Yoon to call for strong international response to North's nukes at ASEAN, G20 summits
South Korea's president says he'll tell world leaders about the need to faithfully enforce UN sanctions on North Korea and block the country's illicit activities to fund its weapons programs when they converge in Indonesia and India for annual summits this week.
President Yoon Suk Yeol is to visit Jakarta for four days starting Tuesday to attend a series of summits scheduled on the margins of a meeting of Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) leaders. On Friday, he'll travel on to New Delhi for a summit of the leading rich and developing nations.
"At the upcoming ASEAN-related Summits and the G20 Summit, I intend to urge the international community to resolutely respond to North Korea's ever-escalating missile provocations and nuclear threats and to work closely together on its denuclearization," Yoon said in written responses to questions from The Associated Press.
"As long as the UN Security Council sanctions currently in place are faithfully implemented, North Korea's financial means for developing (weapons of mass destruction) can be blocked to a significant extent," Yoon said.
Despite the economic troubles deepened mainly by its draconian pandemic curbs, North Korea has been performing a record number of missile tests since last year. South Korean officials believe the North's weapons programs are increasingly financed by illicit activities like cyber hacking and the export of banned items. A large number of North Korean workers has also reportedly remained in China and Russia despite a UN order for member states to repatriate all North Korean guest workers -- a key source of foreign currency for the North -- by December 2019.
Yoon said he will particularly use the Group of 20 summit to underscore "the need to actively deter North Korea from stealing cryptocurrency, dispatching workers overseas, facilitating maritime transshipments and other illegal activities -- the main funding sources for its nuclear and missile development."
North Korea's advancing nuclear arsenal is the most vexing security concern for South Korea, but it also poses serious threats to the United States and Japan. North Korea's long-range missiles target the mainland U.S., while its shorter-range missiles are capable of reaching South Korea and Japan, both key U.S. allies.
In a trilateral summit at Camp David in August, Yoon, President Joe Biden and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida agreed to hold annual trilateral exercises and put into operation by year's end the sharing of real-time missile warning data on North Korea. The three also decided to establish a trilateral working group to boost cooperation to combat North Korean cyber threats and block its cyber-enabled evasion of sanctions.
North Korea reacted angrily, accusing the three leaders of plotting nuclear war provocations on the Korean Peninsula. Leader Kim Jong Un called Yoon, Biden and Kishida "the gang bosses" of the three countries.
Yoon, citing unspecified recent assessments, said North Korea is in its worst economic condition since Kim took power in late 2011.
"North Korean authorities are wasting scarce financial resources on the development of nuclear and missile capabilities. Consequently, the hardships faced by North Koreans in their everyday lives are worsening, and its economy continues to register negative growth," Yoon said. "Amid such circumstances, unless North Korea stops its nuclear development, the regime's instability will continue to increase."
North Korea has been trying to deepen cooperation with China and Russia, both permanent members of the UN Security Council who have repeatedly blocked the U.S. and others' attempts to toughen UN sanctions on the North despite its run of prohibited missile tests. Foreign experts also believe China and Russia have not fully implemented UN sanctions on North Korea.
U.S. officials suspect North Korea has shipped artillery shells and other ammunition to Russia for use in its war against Ukraine. Last week, the White House said Kim and Russian President Vladimir Putin exchanged letters as Moscow looks to Pyongyang for more munitions.
Yoon said China "seems to have considerable leverage" over North Korea, adding that about 97% of North Korea's total external trade volume last year was with China.
"What really matters is whether Beijing will use its leverage, and if so, how much and in what way," Yoon said.
Yoon said China must put forth "constructive efforts to denuclearize North Korea" if the North continues its banned missile tests. He said China must realize that North Korea's nuclear program has "a negative effect on China's national interests by further disrupting regional order among other things."
The exact status of North Korea's nuclear capability is unclear, with experts divided over whether the country possesses functioning nuclear-tipped missiles. But most agree that Kim won't likely voluntarily abandon his nuclear program, the backbone of his authoritarian rule. They believe North Korea would eventually aim to use its enlarged nuclear arsenal to win sanctions relief from the U.S.
Last week, North Korea said it conducted missile tests to simulate nuclear attacks on South Korea and rehearsed an occupation of the South's territory in response to the summer South Korea-U.S. military drills.
"The international community must clearly demonstrate that its determination to stop North Korea's nuclear program is much stronger than North Korea's will to continue developing it," Yoon said.
In Jakarta, Yoon is to attend the South Korea-ASEAN summit, the ASEAN Plus Three (South Korea-Japan-China) summit, and the East Asia Summit, a gathering of Indo-Pacific nations including the U.S., China and Russia.
Yoon said the joint South Korea-U.S.-Japan statement issued after the Camp David summit clearly emphasizes the importance the three countries place on ASEAN and Pacific Island countries by prioritizing cooperation with them over any other regional issues.
Yoon said he sees the G20 summit as an opportunity for South Korea to lead G20 cooperation to resolve the challenges humanity is facing. He said South Korea will expand its contributions to help climate-vulnerable countries and strengthen cooperation with the international community for the transition to clean energy.
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Flights delayed after one plane hits another on tarmac at YVR
Passengers are being switched to different flights after one Air Canada plane hit another on the tarmac at Vancouver International Airport Sunday afternoon.
2 Toronto men dead, 6 people hurt in shooting outside Ottawa wedding
Ottawa police have identified the victims of a double-homicide outside an Ottawa wedding venue as Said Mohamed Ali, 26, and Abdishakur Abdi-Dahir, 29, both from Toronto. Six other people were hurt in the shooting.
The Canadian International Air Show has roared over the city this weekend. Here’s why some Torontonians aren’t happy about it
While the Air Show might be a time-honoured tradition in Toronto, some have grown fed up with the noise produced by the aircraft.Here’s how Torontonians are reacting to the noise.
'All hell was breaking loose': Rival Eritrean groups clash in northeast Calgary Saturday night
A violent clash between two groups shut down traffic in a northeast Calgary neighbourhood Saturday evening.
Ukraine President Zelenskyy says defence minister Oleksii Reznikov will be replaced this week
Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Sunday that defence minister Oleksii Reznikov will be replaced this week with Rustem Umerov, a Crimean Tatar lawmaker.
Coco Gauff is the 1st US teen since Serena Williams to reach consecutive U.S. Open quarterfinals
Coco Gauff is the first American teen since Serena Williams more than two decades ago to reach the U.S. Open quarterfinals two years in a row, so the 19-year-old from Florida knows her way out of trouble on a tennis court.
Antarctica's ice shelves are thinner than we thought. Here's what that means for sea levels
New research has found that previous studies on the Antarctic ice shelves may have overestimated their thickness, an important factor for scientists to determine how fast sea levels could rise.
'Strong defence': N.W.T. official describes fight against fires as residents gear up for Yellowknife return
As Yellowknife prepares for residents to begin returning, fire crews are still facing huge challenges elsewhere in keeping the flames at bay, with flames at Hay River nearly reaching the town’s hospital.
RCMP search for suspect after 2 injured in P.E.I. sword attack
Police say two people were attacked by a man with a sword on a beach at Seacow Pond in P.E.I., Friday night.
Canada
-
The Canadian International Air Show has roared over the city this weekend. Here’s why some Torontonians aren’t happy about it
While the Air Show might be a time-honoured tradition in Toronto, some have grown fed up with the noise produced by the aircraft.Here’s how Torontonians are reacting to the noise.
-
Flights delayed after one plane hits another on tarmac at YVR
Passengers are being switched to different flights after one Air Canada plane hit another on the tarmac at Vancouver International Airport Sunday afternoon.
-
'The landlords have no accountability': Wrongfully evicted B.C. woman wins tenancy branch battle, but says former landlord refuses to pay up
A B.C. woman says she was awarded tens of thousands of dollars by the Residential Tenancy Branch after a wrongful eviction, but is yet to see a cent of it from her former landlord.
-
'Strong defence': N.W.T. official describes fight against fires as residents gear up for Yellowknife return
As Yellowknife prepares for residents to begin returning, fire crews are still facing huge challenges elsewhere in keeping the flames at bay, with flames at Hay River nearly reaching the town’s hospital.
-
2 Toronto men dead, 6 people hurt in shooting outside Ottawa wedding
Ottawa police have identified the victims of a double-homicide outside an Ottawa wedding venue as Said Mohamed Ali, 26, and Abdishakur Abdi-Dahir, 29, both from Toronto. Six other people were hurt in the shooting.
-
'All hell was breaking loose': Rival Eritrean groups clash in northeast Calgary Saturday night
A violent clash between two groups shut down traffic in a northeast Calgary neighbourhood Saturday evening.
World
-
South Korea's Yoon to call for strong international response to North's nukes at ASEAN, G20 summits
South Korea's president says he'll tell world leaders about the need to faithfully enforce UN sanctions on North Korea and block the country's illicit activities to fund its weapons programs when they converge in Indonesia and India for annual summits this week.
-
Burning Man flooding strands tens of thousands in Nevada; authorities are investigating 1 death
An unusual late-summer storm turned a week-long counterculture fest into a sloppy mess with tens of thousands of partygoers stuck in foot-deep mud and with no working toilets in the northern Nevada desert, but some Burning Man revelers said Sunday that their spirits remained unbroken.
-
Disney wants to narrow the scope of its lawsuit against DeSantis to free speech claim
Disney wants to narrow the scope of its federal lawsuit against Gov. Ron DeSantis to just a free speech claim that the Florida governor retaliated against the company because of its public opposition to a state law banning classroom lessons on sexual orientation and gender identity in early grades.
-
Ukraine President Zelenskyy says defence minister Oleksii Reznikov will be replaced this week
Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Sunday that defence minister Oleksii Reznikov will be replaced this week with Rustem Umerov, a Crimean Tatar lawmaker.
-
Russia attacks a Ukrainian port before key grain deal talks between Putin and Turkiye's president
Two people were hospitalized following a 3.5-hour Russian drone barrage on a port in Ukraine's Odessa region on Sunday, officials said. The attack on the Reni seaport comes a day before Russian President Vladimir Putin is due to meet with his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan to discuss the resumption of food shipments from Ukraine.
-
18 people have been killed in Iraq after a bus carrying Shiite pilgrims to Karbala overturned
A bus carrying pilgrims to the Iraqi city of Karbala overturned north of Baghdad on Saturday, killing 18 people, medical officials said.
Politics
-
Climate change, trade ties top agenda as Trudeau attends summits in Asia
Canada has its eyes on Asia and the lucrative trade markets in the Indo-Pacific region as Prime Minister Justin Trudeau heads to the region for a week of international summits and bilateral meetings.
-
What's behind Canada's housing crisis? Decades of policy failures, says former deputy PM
Canada's housing crunch is the result of decades of poor policy stemming from the federal government leaving the issue to the provinces in the 1980s, according to one former deputy prime minister.
-
NDP 'absolutely' angling to leverage Liberal dip in polls for movement on key policies
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh says he 'absolutely' feels he has the leverage to angle for action on his party's policy priorities, thanks to the Liberals' recent drop in the polls.
Health
-
Will updated COVID vaccines work against latest variant? Canadian scientists monitor global research
Federal scientists will be monitoring global research to determine the effectiveness of updated vaccines against the latest COVID-19 variant, BA.2.86, Health Canada and the Public Health Agency of Canada say.
-
People with precarious employment more likely to die early than those with secure employment: study
People who are precariously employed face a 20 per cent higher risk of premature death than those with secure employment, according to a new study by Swedish researchers.
-
France will soon ban disposable vapes under an anti-smoking plan, prime minister says
French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne said Sunday that disposable vapes will soon be banned in the country as part of a national anti-smoking plan.
Sci-Tech
-
Green buildings, leaky pavement and trees could help cities meet net zero carbon emissions: study
Dozens of cities in Europe could reach net zero carbon emissions within the next 10 years by incorporating nature into their urban infrastructure, according to new research.
-
Online News Act could see Google, Meta pay combined $230 million to Canadian media
Canada on Friday unveiled draft rules for a law designed to compel Alphabet's Google and Meta Platforms pay news outlets, saying Ottawa was addressing the companies' concerns that they may be facing an uncapped liability.
-
India's moon rover completes its walk, scientists analyzing data looking for signs of frozen water
India's moon rover has completed its walk on the lunar surface and been put into sleep mode less than two weeks after its historic landing near the lunar south pole, India's space mission said.
Entertainment
-
Beyonce shines bright among Hollywood stars during Renaissance concert tour stop in Los Angeles
Beyonce shined the brightest in a city full of Hollywood stars during the second night of her epic Renaissance Tour show on Saturday night.
-
Metallica postpones Arizona concert after lead singer tests positive for COVID-19
Metallica postponed Sunday's concert in Arizona after the band said lead singer James Hetfield tested positive for COVID-19.
-
Aerosmith singer and Maui homeowner Steven Tyler urges tourists to return to the island
He's most often associated with Boston, the hometown of his legendary rock band, but Aerosmith singer Steven Tyler has a soft spot in his heart for the Hawaiian island of Maui. The singer, who has a home on the island, wants vacationers to return to Maui to help the island's economy -- devastated by wildfires last month -- recover.
Business
-
Household debt rises to $2.34 trillion in Canada as average credit card balance jumps to $4,000: TransUnion report
A recent report from TransUnion shows a 4.2 per cent increase in Canadian household debt compared to the previous year, while the average credit card balance now stands at $4,000
-
More remote workers are willing to move in order to find affordable housing
Housing is the least affordable than it has been in about four decades in the U.S. But buying or renting a home might be even less affordable now if it weren’t for the continuing impact of remote and hybrid workers that resulted from the pandemic, according to a recent study by Fannie Mae.
-
This isn't what I ordered: Lawsuits accuse Burger King, others of ads that misrepresent their foods
Food ads have long made their subjects look bigger, juicier and crispier than they are in real life. But some consumers say those mouth-watering ads can cross the line into deception, and that's leading to a growing number of lawsuits.
Lifestyle
-
Cape Breton teen to represent Canada at World Cup of Darts in Denmark
She just turned 15-years-old in August, but come the end of September, Brooke Martell will be representing Cape Breton Island, and Canada, at the World Cup of Darts in Denmark.
-
Math anxiety develops at a young age for some students, here's how to prevent it
While math-related anxiety can start as early as kindergarten for some kids, there are strategies to make math enjoyable for all students, according to an expert.
-
U.S. students transform their drab dorm rooms into comfy living spaces
From US$300 studded headboards to custom-made cabinets to disguise your mini-fridge, students are spending big bucks to decorate their dorm rooms, adding yet another layer to the soaring costs of college.
Sports
-
Coco Gauff is the 1st US teen since Serena Williams to reach consecutive U.S. Open quarterfinals
Coco Gauff is the first American teen since Serena Williams more than two decades ago to reach the U.S. Open quarterfinals two years in a row, so the 19-year-old from Florida knows her way out of trouble on a tennis court.
-
Canada's Leylah Fernandez and partner Taylor Townsend advance at U.S. Open
Canada's Leylah Fernandez and American partner Taylor Townsend have advanced in the women's doubles tournament at the U.S. Open.
-
Gilgeous-Alexander leads Canada past Spain to clinch 2024 Paris Olympics berth
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 30 points, including going 14-of-16 at the free-throw line, as Canada fended off Spain 88-85 on Sunday at the FIBA men's basketball World Cup. The win sends Canada to the international tournament's quarterfinals and clinches a spot at the 2024 Paris Olympics.
Autos
-
Faulty trunk latches prompt recall of nearly 20,000 Kia vehicles in Canada
Kia has recalled nearly 20,000 vehicles in Canada due to issues with trunk latches. This comes after the company recalled around 320,000 cars in the U.S.
-
Kia recalls cars in U.S. to fix trunk latch that could trap people
Kia is recalling about 320,000 cars in the U.S. to fix a problem that could prevent the trunk from being opened from the inside.
-
Hamilton warns he has 'unfinished business' after extending contract at Mercedes
Seven-time Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton warned his rivals he had 'unfinished business' after extending his contract at Mercedes.