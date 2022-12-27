South Korea's leader calls for stealth drones to monitor North

President Yoon Suk Yeol speaks during a cabinet council meeting at the presidential office in Seoul, South Korea, Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022. (Im Hun-jung/Yonhap via AP) President Yoon Suk Yeol speaks during a cabinet council meeting at the presidential office in Seoul, South Korea, Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022. (Im Hun-jung/Yonhap via AP)

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

5 things to know for Tuesday, December 27, 2022

Communities across Canada are still reeling from the impacts of the fierce winter storms last weekend, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau asks for an 'outline' of a health deal from premiers, and Ukraine's foreign minister says he wants a peace summit in February. Here's what you need to know to start your day.

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social