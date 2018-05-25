South Korea relieved about Trump-Kim summit revival efforts
This combination of two file photos shows U.S. President Donald Trump, left, in Cleveland, Ohio, on May 5, 2018 and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, right, in Panmunjom, South Korea, on April 27, 2018. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, Korea Summit Press Pool via AP)
The Associated Press
Published Friday, May 25, 2018 9:22PM EDT
SEOUL, Korea, Republic Of -- South Korea says it feels relieved about the revived talks for a summit between U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un over the future of Kim's nuclear weapons program.
The statement by Seoul's presidential office on Saturday came hours after Trump welcomed North Korea's conciliatory response to his Thursday letter withdrawing from the summit with Kim and said that the meeting might be getting back on track.
Trump later on Saturday tweeted that the summit, if it does happen, will likely take place on June 12 in Singapore as originally planned.
Seoul's Blue House says it's "carefully" watching the developments between Washington and Pyongyang.