South Korea issues air raid alert after North Korea fires missiles

Flags of South Korea and the United States flutter before a joint river-crossing drill between South Korea and the United States in Yeoju, South Korea on Oct. 19, 2022. (Lee Jin-man / AP) Flags of South Korea and the United States flutter before a joint river-crossing drill between South Korea and the United States in Yeoju, South Korea on Oct. 19, 2022. (Lee Jin-man / AP)

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Kansas mom gets 20 years for leading Islamic State battalion

A Kansas native who led an all-female Islamic State battalion when she lived in Syria has been sentenced to 20 years in prison, the maximum possible sentence, after her own children denounced her in court and detailed the horrific circumstances and abuse she heaped on them.

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social