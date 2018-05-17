South Korea downplays North Korea's summit threat
A man watches a TV screen showing file footage of U.S. President Donald Trump, left, and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un during a news program at the Seoul Railway Station in Seoul, South Korea, Sunday, May 13, 2018. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)
The Associated Press
Published Thursday, May 17, 2018 10:50PM EDT
SEOUL, Korea, Republic Of -- South Korea believes North Korea remains committed to improving relations despite strongly criticizing Seoul over ongoing U.S.-South Korean military drills and saying it will not return to inter-Korean talks unless its grievances are resolved.
South Korea's Unification Ministry spokesman Baek Tae-hyun said Friday that Seoul expects Pyongyang to faithfully abide by the agreements between North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and South Korean President Moon Jae-in in their summit last month. The Korean leaders then issued a vague vow on the "complete denuclearization" of the peninsula and pledged permanent peace.
North Korea has cancelled a high-level meeting with South Korea and threatened to scrap next month's historic summit with U.S. President Donald Trump, saying it won't be unilaterally pressured into relinquishing its nuclear weapons.