South Korea accuses North of firing artillery into sea for 3rd straight day, as Kim sister mocks it
South Korea accused North Korea of firing artillery shells near their tense sea boundary for a third straight day on Sunday, as the influential sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un mocked the South's ability to detect its weapons launches.
South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff dismissed Kim Yo Jong 's statement as "a comedy-like, vulgar propaganda" meant to undermine the South Korean people's trust in the military and stoke divisions.
The Joint Chiefs of Staff said North Korea fired more than more than 90 rounds near the rivals' disputed western sea boundary on Sunday afternoon. It said South Korea strongly urges North Korea to halt provocative acts or face an overwhelming, stern response.
South Korea's military earlier said North Korea fired more than 60 rounds on Saturday, a day after launching more than 200 shells. North Korea acknowledged it performed artillery firings on Friday but said it didn't fire a single round on Saturday. The North hasn't commented on its reported firings on Sunday.
Kim Yo Jong said earlier Sunday that North Korea on Saturday only detonated blasting powder simulating the sound of its coastal artillery on the seashore, to test the South Korean military's detection capabilities.
"The result was clear as we expected. They misjudged the blasting sound as the sound of gunfire and conjectured it as a provocation. And they even made a false and impudent statement that the shells dropped north" of the sea boundary, Kim Yo Jong said in a statement carried by state media.
"I cannot but say that (South Korean) people are very pitiful as they entrust security to such blind persons and offer huge taxes to them," she said. "It is better 10 times to entrust security to a dog with a developed sense of hearing and smell."
Animosities between the two Koreas are running high because North Korea has conducted a barrage of missile tests since 2022 while South Korea has expanded its military training with the United States in a tit-for-tat cycle.
North Korea's artillery firings Friday prompted South Korea to carry out its own firing exercises. The shells launched by the two Koreas fell at a maritime buffer zone they had established under a 2018 military agreement meant to ease front-line military tensions.
The agreement was meant to halt live-fire exercises, aerial surveillance and other hostile acts along their tense border, but the deal is now in danger of collapsing because the two Koreas have taken measures in breach of the accord.
Experts say North Korea is likely to ramp up weapons tests and escalate its trademark fiery rhetoric against its rivals ahead of South Korea's parliamentary elections in April and the U.S. presidential elections in November. They say Kim Jong Un likely thinks a bolstered weapons arsenal would allow him to wrest greater U.S. concessions when diplomacy resumes.
In her statement Sunday, Kim Yo Jong called South Korea's military "gangsters" and "clowns in military uniforms." She also suggested South Korea's possible future miscalculation of North Korean moves could cause an accidental clash between the rivals, jeopardizing the safety of Seoul, a city of 10 million people which is only an hour's drive from the land border.
On Tuesday, Kim Yo Jong issued a statement calling South Korean conservative President Yoon Suk Yeol "foolishly brave" but his liberal predecessor Moon Jae-in "very smart." South Korean analysts say she was attempting to help muster those opposing Yoon's tougher policy on North Korea ahead of the April elections.
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Pressure mounts on Canada to support South Africa's legal battle for ceasefire in Gaza
A new legal battle will be waged later this week in the World Court to impose a ceasefire more than three months after Hamas' attack on southern Israel killed innocent civilians, triggering a brutal war in Gaza where Israel vowed to eradicate Hamas militants.
The most iconic 1999 style moments turning 25 this year
In 1999 fears were rising about the end of the world — but if civilization had actually melted down thanks to an end-of-millennium technological apocalypse, at least we would have gone out in style.
Crews searching for missing helicopter near Revelstoke, B.C.
A search is underway for a missing helicopter in the B.C. Interior.
Celine Song, Ryan Gosling and Martin Short among Canadians up for Golden Globe Awards
Several Canadians are vying for Golden Globe awards tonight, including indie filmmaker Celine Song and blockbuster star Ryan Gosling.
Calgary transforms old offices to apartments; experts say other cities should follow
No community anywhere would willingly choose to have a nearly 30 per cent office vacancy rate in its downtown core.
Israel signals it has wrapped up major combat in northern Gaza as the war enters its fourth month
The Israeli military signalled that it has wrapped up major combat in northern Gaza, saying it has completed dismantling Hamas' military infrastructure there, as the war against the militant group entered its fourth month Sunday.
The 'clucking code': Humans can understand how a chicken feels from its clucks
Humans can discern a chicken's mood by listening to its clucks, according to a new study, which suggests humans have a deep, "intuitive ability" to understand emotions across the species.
More start-ups, applications in health-care, questions around flaws and CO2 emissions: AI predictions for 2024
Artificial intelligence, or AI, has been the buzzword on everyone’s lips for the last few years. But what’s to come in the next 12 months of development? Experts talk AI in the doctor’s office, the growing questions around flaws and regulation, and its hidden climate impact.
Son of veteran correspondent is the fifth member of his family killed by Israeli strikes on Gaza
An apparent Israeli airstrike killed two Palestinian journalists in southern Gaza on Sunday, including the son of veteran Al Jazeera correspondent Wael Dahdouh, who lost his wife, two other children and a grandson -- and was nearly killed himself -- earlier in the war.
Canada
-
Pressure mounts on Canada to support South Africa's legal battle for ceasefire in Gaza
A new legal battle will be waged later this week in the World Court to impose a ceasefire more than three months after Hamas' attack on southern Israel killed innocent civilians, triggering a brutal war in Gaza where Israel vowed to eradicate Hamas militants.
-
Fatal New York bus crash: officials say most people on board were Canadian
Officials in New York say most of the 23 people on board a bus that crashed on U.S. Highway 87 Friday, leaving at least one person dead, were Canadian citizens.
-
'More sweet than sour': New survey shows Canadians are optimistic entering 2024
After emerging out of a year of international conflict, wildfires, and inflation, Canadians are welcoming 2024 with optimism, according to a new survey from the Angus Reid Institute
-
Family grieves daughter who died after Thunder Bay police did not respond to 911 call
The family of a woman found dead in northern Ontario after officers reportedly did not respond to a 911 call say the case raises concerns about the treatment of First Nations women by Thunder Bay police.
-
Teen charged after vehicle crashes into Toronto house, injuring 6 people
A 17-year-old has been charged under the Highway Traffic Act in relation to a Tesla that crashed into a Toronto townhouse and injured six people just after midnight on Friday.
-
Show goes on in Vancouver after Gaza tensions scrap play's Victoria run
Vancouver's PuSh Festival is sticking to theatrical tradition that the show must go on, and will stage "The Runner" this month despite the play being cancelled in Victoria over tensions linked to the war between Israel and Hamas, say festival officials.
World
-
Israel signals it has wrapped up major combat in northern Gaza as the war enters its fourth month
The Israeli military signalled that it has wrapped up major combat in northern Gaza, saying it has completed dismantling Hamas' military infrastructure there, as the war against the militant group entered its fourth month Sunday.
-
South Korea accuses North of firing artillery into sea for 3rd straight day, as Kim sister mocks it
South Korea accused North Korea of firing artillery shells near their tense sea boundary for a third straight day on Sunday, as the influential sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un mocked the South's ability to detect its weapons launches.
-
Japan prosecutors make first arrest in the political fundraising scandal sweeping the ruling party
Japanese prosecutors made their first arrest Sunday in connection with a major political slush fund scandal that has rocked Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's already unpopular government.
-
The U.S. sees a drop in illegal border crossings after Mexico increases enforcement
A surge of enforcement actions by Mexico have contributed to a sharp drop in illegal border crossings, according to the U.S., including forcing migrants from trains, and flying and busing them to the southern part of the country.
-
Snow hinders rescues and aid deliveries to isolated communities after Japan quakes kill 128 people
Rescue teams worked through snow to deliver supplies to isolated hamlets, six days after a powerful earthquake hit western Japan, killing at least 128 people. Heavy snowfall expected in Ishikawa Prefecture later Sunday and through the night added to the urgency.
-
Son of veteran correspondent is the fifth member of his family killed by Israeli strikes on Gaza
An apparent Israeli airstrike killed two Palestinian journalists in southern Gaza on Sunday, including the son of veteran Al Jazeera correspondent Wael Dahdouh, who lost his wife, two other children and a grandson -- and was nearly killed himself -- earlier in the war.
Politics
-
A greener Parliament Hill? House of Commons looking into swapping out shuttles for EV option
The House of Commons is looking into whether it can go greener by swapping out its parliamentary precinct shuttles for an electric vehicle alternative.
-
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's plane breaks down during his family vacation in Jamaica
It's déjà vu for the prime minister after his plane broke down while on a family vacation in Jamaica, the second such incident in a span of months.
-
Back on track: NDP bill aims to make train passengers a priority
There’s a new push in Parliament to give passengers priority over freight on Canada’s vast network of rail lines. The Rail Passenger Priority Act seeks to amend the Canada Transportation Act to require railway companies to give passenger trains the right of way or face monetary penalties of up to $250,000 per violation.
Health
-
Living near nature can improve mental and physical health in older adults, study finds
Living near urban green and blue spaces may be tied to better physical and mental health in older adults, according to a new study.
-
'Cutting edge' lab probes weight loss mysteries in children, adults in Canada
Researchers from McMaster University say their new Energy Lab is the first one in Canada focused on investigating the mysteries of weight loss in both children and adults, including why some people lose weight more easily than others.
-
Move to allow Canadian drugs to be imported by U.S. creates shortage fears
Health Canada has reminded the pharmaceutical industry about export rules designed to prevent drug shortages after a major shift in U.S. policy on buying prescription medication from north of the border sparked fears of a supply crunch.
Sci-Tech
-
The 'clucking code': Humans can understand how a chicken feels from its clucks
Humans can discern a chicken's mood by listening to its clucks, according to a new study, which suggests humans have a deep, "intuitive ability" to understand emotions across the species.
-
More start-ups, applications in health-care, questions around flaws and CO2 emissions: AI predictions for 2024
Artificial intelligence, or AI, has been the buzzword on everyone’s lips for the last few years. But what’s to come in the next 12 months of development? Experts talk AI in the doctor’s office, the growing questions around flaws and regulation, and its hidden climate impact.
-
What we expect to learn about UFOs in 2024
From an official Canadian report to a new Pentagon UFO chief, this is what we expect to learn about unidentified flying objects in 2024.
Entertainment
-
Celine Song, Ryan Gosling and Martin Short among Canadians up for Golden Globe Awards
Several Canadians are vying for Golden Globe awards tonight, including indie filmmaker Celine Song and blockbuster star Ryan Gosling.
-
The most iconic 1999 style moments turning 25 this year
In 1999 fears were rising about the end of the world — but if civilization had actually melted down thanks to an end-of-millennium technological apocalypse, at least we would have gone out in style.
-
The 2024 award season is weird. Here’s a guide to unpacking it
As if the glitz and glamour of award season isn’t chaotic enough, a bevy of factors are contributing to the 2024 cycle looking like a scheduling nightmare dressed up in high heels and shimmering gowns.
Business
-
Calgary transforms old offices to apartments; experts say other cities should follow
No community anywhere would willingly choose to have a nearly 30 per cent office vacancy rate in its downtown core.
-
A group representing TikTok, Meta and X sues Ohio over new law limiting kids' use of social media
A trade group representing TikTok, Snapchat, Meta and other major tech companies sued Ohio on Friday over a pending law that requires children to get parental consent to use social media apps.
-
PepsiCo products are being pulled from some grocery stores in Europe over price hikes
Global supermarket chain Carrefour will stop selling PepsiCo products in it stores in France, Belgium, Spain and Italy over price increases for popular items like Lay's potato chips, Quaker Oats, Lipton tea and its namesake soda.
Lifestyle
-
With banku and jollof rice, Ghanaian chef tries to break world cook-a-thon record
A chef in Ghana has been preparing banku and other regional dishes on live TV since New Year's Day as she tries to break a world record for marathon cooking -- an attempt being cheered on and widely celebrated in this West African nation.
-
This visually impaired man travelled to Japan to run 2,300 km in 40 days – and wants to tackle South Korea next
Even though Gary Leung lost his vision 25 years ago, he has just competed in a 2,300-kilometre 40-day endurance run in Japan and now plans on running the entire circumference of South Korea.
-
Italy divided over new pineapple pizza
Anyone who’s set foot in Italy knows there are unwritten rules that one must abide by – and the most important of all revolve around food.
Sports
-
Nadal withdraws from the Australian Open with an injury just one tournament into his comeback
Rafael Nadal withdrew from the Australian Open with an injury a week before the season's first major was due to start after playing just one tournament in his comeback from 12 months on the sidelines.
-
Sweet revenge: U.S. beats hosts Sweden for world junior gold
The United States got the revenge it desperately craved. Isaac Howard scored twice in the second period as the Americans beat host Sweden 6-2 to capture gold at the world junior hockey championship Friday.
-
Meet some of the new inductees of the North American Indigenous Athletics Hall of Fame
The North American Indigenous Athletics Hall of Fame announced its third class of inductees this week and here are just some of the 'outstanding' teams and individuals being recognized.
Autos
-
Ford is recalling 20,000 F-150 pickup trucks in Canada. Here's what you need to know
Ford is recalling about 20,000 F-150 pickup trucks in Canada over an issue with certain rear axle bolts, which could increase the risk of 'injury or crash.'
-
Canadians 'deeply alarmed' by speeding in residential neighbourhoods: CAA
A new poll by the CAA suggests many Canadians are worried about speeding in residential neighbourhoods, but that doesn't mean they're slowing down.
-
Tesla recalls over 1.6 million EVs exported to China to fix automatic steering, door latch glitches
Tesla is recalling more than 1.6 million Model S, X, 3 and Y electric vehicles exported to China for problems with their automatic assisted steering and door latch controls. China's State Administration for Market Regulation announced the recall on Friday.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.