South Carolina program aims to boost ranks of Black teachers

Tyler Wright teaches 4th grade math at Stono Park Elementary School in Charleston, S.C., Friday, Nov. 18, 2022. America's teacher workforce has long been whiter than its student body. In South Carolina, Charleston County aims to increase the number of Black male teachers in the classroom — 60 more in the next three years. While teacher vacancies are affecting all educators, experts say if South Carolina wants its Black students to succeed, it can't afford to lose any more Black men in the classroom. (Grace Beahm Alford/The Post And Courier via AP) Tyler Wright teaches 4th grade math at Stono Park Elementary School in Charleston, S.C., Friday, Nov. 18, 2022. America's teacher workforce has long been whiter than its student body. In South Carolina, Charleston County aims to increase the number of Black male teachers in the classroom — 60 more in the next three years. While teacher vacancies are affecting all educators, experts say if South Carolina wants its Black students to succeed, it can't afford to lose any more Black men in the classroom. (Grace Beahm Alford/The Post And Courier via AP)

Canadian teen killed in Jerusalem twin blasts

Two blasts went off near bus stops in Jerusalem at the height of morning rush hour on Wednesday, killing a Canadian-Israeli teenager and injuring at least 18, in what police said were attacks by Palestinians.

Mourners attend the funeral of a dual Israeli-Canadian citzen, who was killed in an explosion near a bus stop in Jerusalem, Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022. (AP Photo/Maya Alleruzzo)

Protesting workers beaten at Chinese iPhone factory

Employees at the world's biggest Apple iPhone factory were beaten and detained in protests over pay amid anti-virus controls, according to witnesses and videos on social media Wednesday, as tensions mount over Chinese efforts to combat a renewed rise in infections.

Most Ukrainians left without power after new Russian strikes

A punishing new barrage of Russian strikes on Ukrainian infrastructure on Wednesday caused power outages across large parts of the country as well as neighboring Moldova, piling more damage onto Ukraine's already battered power network and adding to the misery for civilians as winter begins.

