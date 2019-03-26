South Carolina man tried to mask alcohol on his breath with body spray: police
Efren Mencia-Ramirez is facing charges including driving under the influence and driving without a valid licence. (Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office)
The Associated Press
Published Tuesday, March 26, 2019 8:15AM EDT
SPARTANBURG, S.C. -- Authorities in South Carolina say a man sprayed Axe body spray in his mouth to cover the smell of alcohol as deputies approached during a traffic stop.
The State newspaper reports that Spartanburg County sheriff's deputies stopped 49-year-old Efren Mencia-Ramirez on Saturday night after they say he sped past a deputy on Interstate 85 and swerved into another lane.
The incident report says there was a 12-pack of beer on the floor and 10 of the beers were nearly empty. The report says Mencia-Ramirez had an open bottle between his legs, exhibited signs of intoxication and failed field sobriety tests.
He faces charges including driving under the influence.
Online records showed Mencia-Ramirez was in custody. It wasn't immediately clear whether he had an attorney who could comment on the charges.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More Stories from World
- Founder, board of Vatican women's magazine quit
- DNA test solves 45-year-old double-murder mystery in Montana
- University of Georgia fraternity suspended over racist video
- U.K. government defiant over May's Brexit deal despite setback
- South Carolina man tried to mask alcohol on his breath with body spray: police