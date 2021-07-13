SOWETO, SOUTH AFRICA -- South African army and police on Tuesday patrolled in and around various malls around Soweto as reports of looting continued with scores of people arrested.

The death toll from rioting rose to 45 in the nation, as security forces tried to halt the unrest in poor areas of two provinces that began last week after the imprisonment of former President Jacob Zuma.

In Meadowlands, a section and part of Soweto, about ten people died last night in a stampede as they were trying to loot shops inside the mall.

The Premier of Gauteng David Makhura visited the area to get first hand information and consulted with local law enforcements.

Addressing the media, he appealed for the looting to be stopped, and that various community stakeholders must work together to end the violence.

Many of the deaths in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal provinces occurred in chaotic stampedes as scores of people stole food, electric appliances, liquor and clothing from stores, officials said.

Sporadic violence broke out after Zuma on Thursday began serving a 15-month sentence for contempt of court.

He had refused to comply with a court order to testify at a state-backed inquiry investigating allegations of corruption while he was president from 2009 to 2018.

The unrest then spiraled into a spree of looting in township areas of the two provinces, witnesses said, although it has not spread to South Africa's other seven provinces, where police are on alert.