    • South African leader accuses Israel of war crimes. Putin and Xi strike more cautious note at meeting

    CAPE TOWN, South Africa -

    South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has accused Israel of war crimes and genocide in Gaza during a virtual meeting of leaders of developing countries including Russia's Vladimir Putin and China's Xi Jinping.

    Ramaphosa also condemned Hamas for its attack on Israeli civilians that sparked the conflict and said both sides were guilty of violating international law. Also joining the meeting were leaders and officials from BRICS members Brazil and India, as well as from Saudi Arabia, Argentina, Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran and the United Arab Emirates, which are set to join the bloc in January.

    Putin said there is a "humanitarian catastrophe" unfolding in Gaza and blamed it on what he called failed diplomacy by the United States.

