South African judge mulls mercy in axe murder sentencing
Henri van Breda appears in the High Court in Cape Town, South Africa, Tuesday June 5, 2018, to await his sentencing after being found guilty for the murder of his parents and brother and the attempted murder of his sister. The sentencing hearing was postponed until Thursday. (AP Photo/Nasief Manie)
The Associated Press
Published Tuesday, June 5, 2018 7:10AM EDT
JOHANNESBURG - A South African judge says he is searching for some reason to offer a measure of mercy when sentencing a 23-year-old man convicted of the axe murders of his parents and brother.
Judge Siraj Desai on Tuesday appealed to the lawyer for Henri van Breda to provide a "human factor" that diminishes the gruesome nature of the attacks "to some degree."
Desai, who will announce the sentence Thursday, says van Breda's parole chances in a couple of decades could be affected by whether he gets more than one life sentence.
Van Breda was also convicted of the attempted murder of his sister at the time of the 2015 attacks at an upscale housing estate in Stellenbosch.
The court said van Breda inflicted injuries on himself to try to mislead police.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More Stories from World
- South African judge mulls mercy in axe murder sentencing
- Amber Alert: Sex-offender may be taking baby to the coast
- EU court backs residency rights for gay couple in Romania
- 'This is why I do the job': Photo of firefighter cradling child goes viral
- Retired cop's hunch leads to suspect in string of killings in Arizona