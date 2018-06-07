South African gets life in prison for axe murders of family
Henri van Breda in the High Court in Cape Town, South Africa, during sentencing, Thursday, June 7, 2018. (AP Photo/Halden Krog)
The Associated Press
Published Thursday, June 7, 2018 6:55AM EDT
JOHANNESBURG - A 23-year-old South African man has been sentenced to life in prison for the 2015 axe murders of his parents and brother in an affluent housing estate.
Henri van Breda appeared impassive on Thursday as a judge sentenced him to three life sentences for the grisly killings in Stellenbosch, a scenic town in a wine-growing area.
Van Breda also received a separate 15-year sentence for the attempted murder of his sister at the time of the attacks. She suffered severe head injuries.
