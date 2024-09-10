World

    • South African farmers are accused of killing 2 women and feeding them to pigs

    Three men accused of killing two women and feeding their bodies to pigs, from right to left, farm-owner, Zachariah Olivier, supervisor, Adrian Rudolph de Wet and employee, William Musora appear in court Polokwane, South Africa, Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2024. (AP Photo) Three men accused of killing two women and feeding their bodies to pigs, from right to left, farm-owner, Zachariah Olivier, supervisor, Adrian Rudolph de Wet and employee, William Musora appear in court Polokwane, South Africa, Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2024. (AP Photo)
    Share
    JOHANNESBURG -

    Content warning: This article contains descriptions of violence. Reader discretion is advised

    Three men in South Africa are accused of killing two women and feeding their bodies to pigs on their farm in a case that has outraged the public.

    The men appeared in court Tuesday in the northern province of Limpopo. The state wants them to remain behind bars until their trial is concluded.

    Farm owner Zachariah Johannes Olivier, supervisor Andrian Rudolph de Wet and employee William Musora face two counts of premeditated murder, one count of attempted murder and possession of an unlicensed firearm. Musora, a Zimbabwean national, also faces charges of being in the country illegally.

    It is alleged that in August, a truck belonging to a dairy company dumped potentially expired goods at Olivier's farm, prompting the women, Locadia Ndlovu and Maria Makgatho, to trespass and try to collect the products.

    Both were shot and killed. A man with them was injured and crawled to a nearby road to scream for help. He told police, who found the women's decomposed bodies in a pigsty.

    Several political parties protested outside Mankweng Magistrates Court, calling for the men to be denied bail and face the harshest possible sentence. The South African Human Rights Commission called on the public not to take the law into their hands in retaliation.

    Violent crimes on South Africa's farms have been a concern for years, including the killing of farmers by criminals and farmers' abuse of workers.

    The case will continue next month.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Local Spotlight

    Vancouver

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Barrie

    Windsor

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Lethbridge

    Sault Ste. Marie

    N.L.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News