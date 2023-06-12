South Africa's ruling party expels former top official accused of corruption

Former African National Congress (ANC) secretary general Ace Magashule appears for a bail hearing inside the magistrates court in Bloemfontein, South Africa, Nov. 13, 2020, where he was charged with corruption. The ANC expelled Magashule on Monday, June 12, 2023, for misconduct and other breaches of party rules. (AP Photo/File) Former African National Congress (ANC) secretary general Ace Magashule appears for a bail hearing inside the magistrates court in Bloemfontein, South Africa, Nov. 13, 2020, where he was charged with corruption. The ANC expelled Magashule on Monday, June 12, 2023, for misconduct and other breaches of party rules. (AP Photo/File)

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social