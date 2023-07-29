Son of Colombia's president arrested as part of money laundering probe
Colombian police arrested the president's son Saturday as part of a high-profile money laundering probe into funds he allegedly collected during last year's presidential campaign.
President Gustavo Petro said he wouldn't interfere with the probe.
"As an individual and father, it pains me to see so much self destruction and one of my sons going to jail," Petro said in an early morning message on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter. "As president of the republic, I've assured the chief prosecutor's office that it will have all of the guarantees so it can proceed according to the law."
The shocking arrest of Nicolas Petro is a major blow to the government, which has been buffeted by conservative attacks from day one at the same time it has struggled to maintain bipartisan support for Colombia in the U.S., a longtime ally.
The chief prosecutor's office said in a statement that Nicolas Petro and his ex-wife were taken into custody on orders of a court in Bogota around 6 a.m. local time Saturday. It said that once brought before a judge, prosecutors would seek their provisional detention as it investigates the two for money laundering.
