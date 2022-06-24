Some U.S. clinics stop doing abortions as ruling takes hold
Some U.S. clinics stop doing abortions as ruling takes hold
Abortion bans that were put on the books in some states in the event Roe v. Wade was overturned started automatically taking effect Friday, while clinics elsewhere – including Alabama, Texas and West Virginia – stopped performing abortions for fear of prosecution, sending women away in tears.
"Some patients broke down and could not speak through their sobbing," said Katie Quinonez, executive director of West Virginia's lone abortion clinic, whose staff spent the day calling dozens of patients to cancel their appointments. "Some patients were stunned and didn't know what to say. Some patients did not understand what was happening."
America was convulsed with anger, joy, fear and confusion after the Supreme Court overturned Roe. The canyon-like divide across the U.S. over the right to terminate a pregnancy was on full display, with abortion rights supporters calling it a dark day in history, while abortion foes welcomed the ruling as the answer to their prayers.
Women who travelled across state lines to end a pregnancy found themselves immediately thwarted in some places as abortions were halted as a result of state laws that were triggered by the court decision or confusion over when those laws would take effect.
In eliminating the constitutional right to abortion that has stood for a half-century, the high court left the politically charged issue up to the states, about half of which are now likely to ban the procedure.
Abortions were immediately halted in eight states. Providers in two other states, Oklahoma and South Dakota, had already stopped performing the procedure in the past month. About 70 million people live in the 10 states where the procedure was not available – about a fifth of the U.S. population.
The reaction across the country largely fell along predictable political lines.
New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, a Democrat in a state where abortions are available with few restrictions, called the ruling a "war on women" and vowed to stand as a "brick wall" to help preserve the right. Republican Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin vowed to seek a ban on abortions after 15 weeks.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, a Conservative Republican widely considered a potential candidate for president in 2024, tweeted: "The Supreme Court has answered the prayers of millions upon millions of Americans."
The issue is certain to intensify the fall election season. Both sides intend to use the issue to energize supporters and get them to vote.
"This country is lurching to the right, taking away rights. The voters are going to have to intervene," said Democratic Rep. Jim Clyburn of South Carolina, the U.S. House majority whip.
Some states, including Louisiana, Arkansas and Missouri, had "trigger law" bans on the books that went into effect as soon as Roe fell.
In Alabama, the state's three abortion clinics stopped performing the procedure for fear providers would now be prosecuted under a law dating to 1951.
At the Alabama Women's Center for Reproductive Alternatives in Huntsville, the staff had to tell women in the waiting room Friday morning that they could not perform any more abortions that day. Some had come from as far away as Texas for an appointment.
"A lot of them just started breaking down crying. Can you imagine if you had driven 12 hours to receive this care in this state and you are not able to?" clinic owner Dalton Johnson said. Patients were given a list of out-of-state places still doing abortions.
Abortion providers across Arizona likewise stopped doing procedures while they try to determine if a law dating to pre-statehood days – before 1912 – means doctors and nurses will face prison time now.
In Texas, providers wondered which law they had to follow: a 1925 ban, a 2021 law that limits abortions to the first six weeks of pregnancy, or a trigger law that bans the procedure outright, but wouldn't take effect for a month or more. The confusion led them to suspend abortions while they seek legal advice.
Texas Republican Attorney General Ken Paxton warned they could face immediate prosecution for performing abortions under the Prohibition-era ban, which carries two to five years in prison.
It was the risk of prosecution under a 19th-century abortion ban punishable by prison that led the Women's Health Center of West Virginia to stop performing the procedure.
West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice, a Republican, said he will not hesitate to call the Legislature into special session if the ban needs to be clarified.
The high court ruling brought strong reactions around the country.
Carol E. Tracy, the executive director of the Women's Law Project in Philadelphia, was "absolutely furious."
"They want women to be barefoot and pregnant once again," she said. "But I have no doubt that women and like-minded men, and people in the LGBTQ community, who are also at great risk, ... we're going to fight back. I think it's going to be a long, hard fight."
Garrett Bess, who works with a lobbying arm of the Conservative Heritage Foundation, said his group will continue to press states to restrict abortion.
"We'll be working with grassroots Americans to ensure the protection of pregnant mothers and babies," Bess said outside the Supreme Court. "This has been a long time coming, and it's a welcome decision."
Opinion polls show that a majority of Americans favour preserving Roe.
They include Alison Dreith, 41, an abortion activist in Southern Illinois, where the governor has vowed to keep the procedure accessible. She said she fears for the safety of abortion workers, especially those who help people from states where the procedure is banned.
Dreith works with the Midwest Action Coalition, which offers gas money, child care and other practical support to women seeking abortions.
"I absolutely believe that they will try to come after me. I'm not built for prison, but I'm ready," she said, "and I say, `Let's do this.' You want to pick that fight with me? I'm fighting back."
------
AP reporters from across the U.S. contributed to this report.
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
U.S. Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade, allowing states to ban abortions
The U.S. Supreme Court has ended the nation's constitutional protections for abortion that had been in place nearly 50 years in a decision by its conservative majority to overturn Roe v. Wade. Friday's outcome is expected to lead to abortion bans in roughly half the states.
'Devastating setback': Trudeau, politicians react to overturning of Roe v. Wade
Canadian politicians are responding to the U.S. Supreme Court's decision to end constitutional protections for abortion, with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau calling the news 'horrific.'
Roe v. Wade abortion ruling raising alarms among Canadian advocates
Canadian advocates are cautioning against complacency regarding abortions protections in place in Canada, after the U.S. Supreme court voted to overturn Roe v. Wade on Friday.
Roe v. Wade: These U.S. states are likely to ban abortion
With the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to end constitutional protections for abortion, 26 states are likely to ban abortions; 13 of which are expected to enact bans against the medical procedure immediately.
'It feels so good': Alberta MP celebrates overturning of Roe v. Wade
A Member of Parliament from rural Alberta went live on Facebook Friday to celebrate a United States Supreme Court vote to end constitutional protections for abortion.
Two dead, 14 wounded in Norway nightclub shooting, police say
Two people were killed and 14 wounded on Saturday in a shooting at a nightclub and in nearby streets in Norway's capital Oslo, Norwegian police said.
Mummified baby woolly mammoth discovered in Yukon 'most complete' find in North America: officials
Miners working in a gold field in Yukon have uncovered what is being called the 'most complete' mummified woolly mammoth found to date in North America, officials announced on Friday.
'So scary': Flying shovel misses Mississauga driver by just centimetres
An Ontario driver is speaking out after a shovel struck her windshield while she was driving on the highway.
This is who's in and who's out of Doug Ford's cabinet
Ontario Premier Doug Ford has unveiled his cabinet for the 43rd Parliament and there are some big changes to the front bench.
Canada
-
'It’s in shambles': RCMP 'architects of own demise,' says criminologist after complaints in N.B. and N.S.
After a week of criticism and anger at the Mass Casualty Commission in Nova Scotia, and outcry in a rural area of New Brunswick, there are questions about the RCMP’s role in community policing.
-
'Everything's on the table': Vancouver police tight-lipped as they investigate Indigenous teen's death
Vancouver police insist there's not much they can say publicly about their investigation into the death of missing Indigenous teen Noelle 'Ellie' O'Soup, but 'everything's on the table' as they work to determine how and why she died.
-
Child hunger a major concern as Canadians hit by soaring food prices
Soaring grocery prices are making it hard for some Canadians to feed their children, as families lean on food banks and donations for support.
-
Woman slashed in neck with machete in Vancouver stranger attack says she thought she was going to die
A woman who was attacked by a complete stranger armed with a machete on the streets of Vancouver is sharing her story.
-
'So scary': Flying shovel misses Mississauga driver by just centimetres
An Ontario driver is speaking out after a shovel struck her windshield while she was driving on the highway.
-
Canadians still enduring long passport wait times amid system shakeup
The federal government has announced improvements to the passport processing system in an attempt to address continued backlogs, but Canadians continue to endure long lineups.
World
-
A year on, Surfside remembers 98 victims of condo collapse
A year ago in the middle of the night, a 12-storey oceanfront condo building in Surfside, Florida, came down with a thunderous roar, leaving a giant pile of rubble and claiming 98 lives -- one of the deadliest collapses in U.S. history.
-
Ukrainian army leaving battered city for fortified positions
After weeks of ferocious fighting, Ukrainian forces have begun retreating from a besieged city in the country's east to move to stronger positions, a regional governor said Friday, the four-month mark in Russia's invasion.
-
Aftershock in Afghanistan as quake toll rises to 1,150 dead
An aftershock took more lives Friday and threatened to pile even more misery on an area of eastern Afghanistan reeling from a powerful earthquake that state media said killed 1,150 people this week.
-
Ex-Minneapolis officer who killed 911 caller to be released
The former Minneapolis police officer who fatally shot an unarmed woman who called 911 to report a possible sexual assault in the alley behind her home is scheduled to be released from prison next week, months after his murder conviction was overturned and he was resentenced on a lesser charge.
-
At LGBTQ2S+ Pride, celebration but also worry over civil rights
LGBTQ2S+ Pride commemorations that sometimes have felt like victory parties for civil rights gains are now grappling with an environment of ramped-up legislative and rhetorical battles over sexual orientation and gender identity, and fears that a Supreme Court ruling on abortion opens the door to rights being taken away.
-
Biden will sign first major federal gun safety legislation in decades on Saturday, White House says
President Joe Biden will sign a bipartisan bill to address gun violence into law Saturday before departing for Europe, the White House announced Friday.
Politics
-
What key legislation passed, what's in limbo after Parliament breaks for summer
Now that the House and Senate have adjourned for the summer, CTVNews.ca breaks down what key pieces of legislation passed in the final days of the spring session, and what key government bills will be left to deal with in the fall.
-
'Devastating setback': Trudeau, politicians react to overturning of Roe v. Wade
Canadian politicians are responding to the U.S. Supreme Court's decision to end constitutional protections for abortion, with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau calling the news 'horrific.'
-
Nova Scotia shooting inquiry seeking explanation from Ottawa about withheld notes
The inquiry investigating the Nova Scotia mass shooting wants to know why the federal Justice Department withheld notes written by a senior Mountie for several months -- and if there's more revelations to come.
Health
-
New digital platform aims to accelerate research on brain disorders
The Ontario Brain Institute is playing a key role in open science and brain health research with the release of new clinical data that will help scientists around the world advance investigations into pediatric neurological conditions.
-
German lawmakers vote to end ban on 'advertising' abortions
German lawmakers voted Friday to end the country's ban on advertising abortions, which has in the past led to doctors being prosecuted for providing information about the procedure to potential patients.
-
WHO says more 900 probable cases of acute hepatitis reported in children
Thirty-three countries have reported 920 probable cases of severe acute hepatitis in children so far, a jump of 270 from May, the World Health Organization said on Friday.
Sci-Tech
-
Florida team hauls in nearly 5-metre, 100-kilogram Burmese python
A team of biologists recently hauled in the heaviest Burmese python ever captured in Florida, officials said.
-
Microsoft: Russian cyber spying targets 42 Ukraine allies
Coinciding with unrelenting cyberattacks against Ukraine, state-backed Russian hackers have engaged in "strategic espionage" against governments, think tanks, businesses and aid groups in 42 countries supporting Kyiv, Microsoft said in a report Wednesday.
-
NASA's Psyche mission to an unexplored metal world comes to a halt
NASA's first spacecraft designed to study a metallic asteroid won't be launching this year as planned, according to an announcement made by the agency on Friday.
Entertainment
-
Naomi Osaka, LeBron James team up for entertainment venture
Tennis star Osaka and her agent and business partner, Stuart Duguid, are forming a media company called Hana Kuma in partnership with The SpringHill Company, which was created by NBA star James and Maverick Carter.
-
Celebrities react to the Supreme Court's abortion ruling
Several celebrities including Viola Davis, Bette Midler and Stephen King reacted after the Supreme Court on Friday voted to overturn Roe v. Wade, which guaranteed a woman’s constitutional right to abortion.
-
'General Hospital' wins big at Daytime Emmys
Two 'General Hospital' actors won supporting honours and the soap's directing team won at the Daytime Emmy Awards on Friday night.
Business
-
Number of job vacancies grows in April to just over one million
Statistics Canada says the number of job vacancies at the beginning of April hit just over one million, up more than 40 per cent compared with a year earlier.
-
Labour shortage: Food, hotel industries continue to be hardest hit by lack of workers
Despite record low levels of unemployment, many sectors are suffering from labour shortages in the second quarter with restaurants and hotels continuing to be amongst the worst hit, a new Statistics Canada survey finds.
-
These U.S. companies will cover travel costs for employees who need an abortion
After the U.S. Supreme Court ruled on Friday to overturn Roe v. Wade, corporate giants from a range of industries pledged to provide support and financial assistance for employees — and, in some cases, their dependents — seeking abortions in states that outlaw the procedure.
Lifestyle
-
U.K. museum unveils first official portrait of Prince William and Kate together
A new painting of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge was revealed to the public on Thursday. The painting – the first official portrait of Prince William and his wife, Catherine, together – is on display at the Fitzwilliam Museum in Cambridge, U.K.
-
Have you seen this artwork? 'Invaluable' high school student display stolen in Coquitlam, B.C.
Mounties in Coquitlam are appealing to the public for help tracking down two pieces of artwork that were allegedly stolen from a high school art display.
-
Trumpet is 1st bloodhound to win Westminster show
A bloodhound named Trumpet won the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show on Wednesday night, marking the first time the breed has ever snared U.S. dogdom's most coveted best in show prize.
Sports
-
Canadians picked 6th and 7th in NBA draft
Canadians Bennedict Mathurin and Shaedon Sharpe took very different paths to the NBA, but their pro dreams were realized just minutes apart on Thursday.
-
Former CFL player convicted of ex-girlfriend's murder won't be eligible for parole for 14 years
A former professional football player who was convicted of killing his ex-girlfriend will not be eligible for parole for 14 years.
-
'TrotzWatch' is over: TSN sources say Barry Trotz is not coming to Winnipeg
The Trotz Watch in Winnipeg appears to be over.
Autos
-
Toyota recalls electric car for faulty wheel that may detach
Toyota is recalling 2,700 bZ4X crossover vehicles globally for wheel bolts that could become loose, in a major setback for the Japanese automaker's ambitions to roll out electric cars.
-
'It's just about survival at this point': High gas prices affecting Canadians' summer travel plans
A majority of Canadians who intend to travel this summer say high gas prices are affecting those planned getaways, a pair of recent surveys show.
-
Two dead after Chinese electric car falls three storeys
Two people involved in testing for the electric car brand NIO died when one of its vehicles fell three stories from a Shanghai parking structure, the company said Friday.