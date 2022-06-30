Some Texas schools may call slavery 'involuntary relocation' in proposed curriculum change

Some Texas schools may call slavery 'involuntary relocation' in proposed curriculum change

Volunteers use a school bus to deliver meals to students in the Southside Independent School District on Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020, in San Antonio. (AP Photo/Eric Gay) Volunteers use a school bus to deliver meals to students in the Southside Independent School District on Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020, in San Antonio. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social