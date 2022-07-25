Some people in the U.S. are rushing to get sterilized after the Roe v. Wade ruling

Some people in the U.S. are rushing to get sterilized after the Roe v. Wade ruling

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social