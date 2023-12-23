Some 300 Indian travellers are sequestered in a French airport in a human trafficking probe
About 300 Indian citizens heading to Central America were sequestered in a French airport for a third day Saturday because of an investigation into suspected human trafficking, authorities said.
Those aboard included children and families. The local civil protection agency told regional broadcaster France-3 that the youngest passenger is a toddler of 21 months, and that among the children are 13 unaccompanied minors.
Local authorities hung white tarps across the soaring bay windows of the small Vatry Airport in Champagne country to ensure privacy for the passengers inside. An unmarked plane near the terminal appeared to be the aircraft grounded since Thursday. Other flights were cancelled or rerouted as the airport was transformed into the hub of a vast trafficking investigation.
The 15 crew members of the Legend Airlines charter flight -- en route from Fujairah airport in the United Arab Emirates to Managua, Nicaragua -- were questioned and released, according to a lawyer for the Romania-based airline. She said they are deeply shaken by what happened.
A surreal holiday weekend scene has been unfolding in the Vatry Airport since Thursday. The flight stopped for refueling, and was grounded by French police based on an anonymous tip that it could be carrying victims of human trafficking, the Paris prosecutor's office said. It said two people have been detained and special investigators are questioning the other passengers.
The unusual and sudden probe disrupted air travel as police cordoned off the airport and flights in and out of the regional airport were disrupted, according to the administration for the Marne region. The airfield is used primarily for charter and cargo flights.
Police sequestered the passengers in the airport, where they have spent two nights on camp beds while the investigation continues, according to an official with the Marne administration. The official said the passengers initially remained in the A340 plane, surrounded by police on the tarmac, but were then transferred into the main hall of the airport to sleep.
Emergency workers, Red Cross workers, a doctor and local volunteers are on the scene to look after the needs of the passengers, including regular meals and medical care and access to toilets and showers, the administration said in a statement Saturday. A special section of the terminal has been equipped for families.
Indian consular representatives are visiting regularly, the administration said. The Indian Embassy in France posted on X that embassy staff had obtained consular access to the passengers. "We are investigating the situation and ensuring the wellbeing of passengers," it said.
Legend Airlines lawyer Liliana Bakayoko said the company denies any role in possible human trafficking, and welcomed the news that the plane's crew had been released after questioning as "good news for the airline."
A "partner" company that chartered the plane was responsible for verifying the identity documents of each passenger, and communicated the passengers' passport information to the airline 48 hours before the flight, Bakayoko told The Associated Press.
The customer had chartered multiple flights on Legend Airlines from Dubai to Nicaragua, and a few other flights have already made the journey without incident, she said. She would not identify the customer, saying only that it is not a European company.
The crew members, who are of multiple nationalities, "are rather traumatized," she said. "They wrote me messages that they want to see their families for Christmas."
The U.S. government has designated Nicaragua as one of several countries deemed as failing to meet minimum standards for eliminating human trafficking.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Ukrainian watchmaker fixes Newfoundland clock tower that hasn't told time in decades
In an improbable confluence of geopolitical strife, childhood wonder and salty air, a Ukrainian watchmaker has repaired a 118-year-old town clock in eastern Newfoundland that hadn't told time in decades.
Grading Trudeau, Poilievre, Singh on their 2023 political performances
This year saw some significant movement when it came to political party support in Canada, amid a series of major news-making moments and federal policy challenges. This weekend on CTV's Question Period, the weekly panel of political strategists offered the letter grades for the trio of top federal leaders.
Paramedics found guilty in death of Elijah McClain, who they injected with an overdose of ketamine
Two Denver-area paramedics were convicted Friday for giving a fatal overdose of the sedative ketamine to Elijah McClain in 2019, a jury verdict that experts said could have a chilling effect on first responders around the country.
The war took away their limbs. Now bionic prostheses empower wounded Ukrainian soldiers
Russia's war on Ukraine has created a massive need for prosthetic limbs. An estimated 20,000 Ukrainians have had amputations since the war started in February 2022, many of them soldiers who lost arms or legs due to blast wounds.
Creeping price points: A look at the rising cost of Canada's streaming TV services
Streaming TV isn't getting any cheaper. After it was once heralded as the cost-effective alternative to cable, the price of Canada's streaming services is inching higher every year. Here's a look at recent changes in the monthly price of the top streaming services.
Are you planning on cutting back on Christmas festivities? We want to hear from you
CTVNews.ca wants to hear from people who may be cutting back on Christmas festivities this year for various reasons such as costs and morale.
Czech Republic holds a national day of mourning for the victims of its worst mass killing
National flags on public buildings were at half-staff and people across the Czech Republic are set to observe a minute of silence as the country holds a day of national mourning on Saturday to honor the victims of the worst mass killing in Czech history.
Victim of Kitchener, Ont. carbon monoxide poisoning identified
The 25-year-old man who died from carbon monoxide poisoning at a Kitchener, Ont. home on Tuesday has now been identified by family and friends as Nil Patel.
Israeli strike kills 76 members of one Gaza family, rescue officials say as combat expands in south
An Israeli airstrike killed 76 members of an extended family, rescue officials said Saturday, a day after the UN chief warned again that nowhere is safe in Gaza and that Israel's ongoing offensive is creating "massive obstacles" to the distribution of humanitarian aid.
Canada
-
Ukrainian watchmaker fixes Newfoundland clock tower that hasn't told time in decades
In an improbable confluence of geopolitical strife, childhood wonder and salty air, a Ukrainian watchmaker has repaired a 118-year-old town clock in eastern Newfoundland that hadn't told time in decades.
-
FSE teacher's union reaches 'proposed settlement' with Quebec government
Two Quebec unions representing teachers, the FSE and the QPAT, are endorsing a proposed settlement with the Legault government amid negotiations for the renewal of collective agreements, the unions announced Friday evening.
-
Small plane makes emergency landing near Brantford, Ont.
A small plane lost power and had to make an emergency landing Friday evening near Brantford, Ont.
-
Victim of Kitchener, Ont. carbon monoxide poisoning identified
The 25-year-old man who died from carbon monoxide poisoning at a Kitchener, Ont. home on Tuesday has now been identified by family and friends as Nil Patel.
-
Blizzard-like conditions batter Cape Breton and knock out power to thousands
Many residents in the Cape Breton Regional Municipality spent the night in the dark and were still waiting for the power to come back as relentless winds continued on Friday morning.
-
Husband of Canadian taken hostage by Hamas has died in Gaza, Israeli forum says
A U.S.-Israeli hostage has died in captivity in the Gaza Strip, after he was kidnapped by Hamas on Oct. 7, according to a group representing hostages’ families.
World
-
Israel and Hamas measures get a look as most U.S. state legislatures meet for first time since Oct. 7
Most U.S. state legislatures will reconvene in January for the first time since Hamas' Oct. 7 attack on Israel sparked a war in Gaza and protests worldwide -- and they're preparing to take action in response, both symbolic and concrete.
-
The war took away their limbs. Now bionic prostheses empower wounded Ukrainian soldiers
Russia's war on Ukraine has created a massive need for prosthetic limbs. An estimated 20,000 Ukrainians have had amputations since the war started in February 2022, many of them soldiers who lost arms or legs due to blast wounds.
-
Israeli strike kills 76 members of one Gaza family, rescue officials say as combat expands in south
An Israeli airstrike killed 76 members of an extended family, rescue officials said Saturday, a day after the UN chief warned again that nowhere is safe in Gaza and that Israel's ongoing offensive is creating "massive obstacles" to the distribution of humanitarian aid.
-
Czech Republic holds a national day of mourning for the victims of its worst mass killing
National flags on public buildings were at half-staff and people across the Czech Republic are set to observe a minute of silence as the country holds a day of national mourning on Saturday to honor the victims of the worst mass killing in Czech history.
-
Police launch probe into alleged abduction of British teen Alex Batty who went missing six years ago
A criminal investigation was launched into the alleged abduction of British teenager Alex Batty, who was found last week in France six years after his mother and grandfather took him on a vacation and never returned home, Greater Manchester police said Friday.
-
Some 300 Indian travellers are sequestered in a French airport in a human trafficking probe
About 300 Indian citizens heading to Central America were sequestered in a French airport for a third day Saturday because of an investigation into suspected human trafficking, authorities said.
Politics
-
Grading Trudeau, Poilievre, Singh on their 2023 political performances
This year saw some significant movement when it came to political party support in Canada, amid a series of major news-making moments and federal policy challenges. This weekend on CTV's Question Period, the weekly panel of political strategists offered the letter grades for the trio of top federal leaders.
-
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau heading to Jamaica for post-Christmas vacation
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is heading to Jamaica next week for a family vacation over the holiday break.
-
Foreign interference inquiry rejects Conservatives' renewed request for full standing
A federal inquiry into foreign interference has dismissed a request from the Conservative party to reverse an earlier decision to deny it full standing in the factual phase of the proceedings. That means the Conservative party won't be able to cross-examine witnesses or access documents that aren't exhibits made into evidence, though representatives will be able to attend hearings, access exhibits and make submissions.
Health
-
Canadian death toll in cantaloupe salmonella outbreak rises to seven
The Public Health Agency of Canada is reporting another death from a salmonella outbreak involving cantaloupes, bringing the total to seven.
-
Certain recurring memories linked to specific mental health disorders: study
New research suggests that certain types of repeated memories can be linked to specific symptoms of mental health disorders.
-
U.S. FDA says fake Ozempic shots are being sold through some legitimate sources
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said it has seized 'thousands of units' of counterfeit Ozempic, the diabetes drug widely used for weight loss, that had been distributed through legitimate drug supply sources.
Sci-Tech
-
China drafts new rules proposing restrictions on online gaming
China released draft guidelines Friday aimed at curbing excessive spending on online gaming in the latest move by the ruling Communist Party to keep control of the virtual economy.
-
Cracking the code: Messages found in silk dress decoded by Manitoba researcher
Coded messages found in the folds of a Victorian-era dress were finally cracked by a University of Manitoba researcher almost a decade after they were discovered.
-
International astronaut will be invited on future NASA moon landing
An international astronaut will join U.S. astronauts on the moon by decade's end under an agreement announced Wednesday by NASA and the White House.
Entertainment
-
Rising prices, shrinking libraries: How streaming TV is shaking down in Canada
Streaming television forever changed how Canadians watch their favourite shows, offering a seemingly bottomless library of commercial-free programming for a dirt-cheap price. Now, the overlords of entertainment have come to collect their dues.
-
Creeping price points: A look at the rising cost of Canada's streaming TV services
Streaming TV isn't getting any cheaper. After it was once heralded as the cost-effective alternative to cable, the price of Canada's streaming services is inching higher every year. Here's a look at recent changes in the monthly price of the top streaming services.
-
Movie reviews: 'American Fiction,' 'Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom' and 'The Iron Claw'
This week, pop culture critic Richard Crouse reviews new movies 'Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom,' 'American Fiction,' 'The Iron Claw,' 'Migration' and 'The Zone of Interest.'
Business
-
Creeping price points: A look at the rising cost of Canada's streaming TV services
Streaming TV isn't getting any cheaper. After it was once heralded as the cost-effective alternative to cable, the price of Canada's streaming services is inching higher every year. Here's a look at recent changes in the monthly price of the top streaming services.
-
Rising prices, shrinking libraries: How streaming TV is shaking down in Canada
Streaming television forever changed how Canadians watch their favourite shows, offering a seemingly bottomless library of commercial-free programming for a dirt-cheap price. Now, the overlords of entertainment have come to collect their dues.
-
Twitter violated contract by failing to pay millions in bonuses, U.S. judge rules
Twitter violated contracts by failing to pay millions of dollars in bonuses that the social media company, now called X Corp., had promised its employees, a federal judge ruled on Friday.
Lifestyle
-
Norad ready to track Santa, and everyone can follow along
As children around the world eagerly await Santa’s arrival on Christmas, the North American Aerospace Defense Command (Norad) in Colorado keeps a close watch on Santa and his sleigh from the moment he leaves the North Pole.
-
Montreal real estate broker and model breaks Guinness record for underwater photo shoot
Montreal real estate broker, model and mother Kim Bruneau broke the Guinness record for deepest underwater model photoshoot after posing on a submerged oil tanker in the Bahamas.
-
Cruise ship stops in Saint John, N.B. for first-ever December visit in Atlantic Canada
The MSC Meraviglia was suppose to sail to the Bahamas, but was redirected north due to bad weather down south.
Sports
-
NFL denies Eagles' appeal of US$100,000 fine, security chief DiSandro's sideline ban, AP sources say
The NFL has denied the Eagles' appeal of a $100,000 fine and the league's ban of the team's security chief, Dom DiSandro, from the sideline for the remainder of the regular season, two people familiar with the league’s decision told The Associated Press on Friday.
-
Former COC, MLSE exec Alyson Walker named Canada Soccer's general secretary
Alyson Walker, whose resume includes stints with Bell Media, the Canadian Olympic Committee and Maple Leaf Sports and Entertainment, has been named general secretary of Canada Soccer.
-
Luis Suárez signs with Inter Miami, reunites with former Barcelona teammate Lionel Messi
The long-awaited reunion of Luis Suárez and Lionel Messi is now a reality, after the Uruguayan striker signed with Inter Miami on Friday for the 2024 season.
Autos
-
Nearly 300K Honda vehicles from 2017 to 2020 recalled over engine failure risk
Honda Canada announced up to 297,836 vehicles have been affected by its latest recall due to a fuel pump defect potentially increasing the risks of engine failure or stalling while driving.
-
Honda recalling more than 2.5 million cars in U.S. due to fuel pump defect
Honda Motor's American arm is recalling more than 2.5 million vehicles in the U.S. due to a fuel pump defect that can increase risks of engine failure or stalling while driving.
-
Toyota recalls more than 100K vehicles in Canada over airbag issues
Toyota Canada announced Wednesday that it is recalling more than 100,000 vehicles due to issues with the front passenger airbags.