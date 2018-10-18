Somali woman says Dunkin' Donuts worker called police on her
Published Thursday, October 18, 2018
PORTLAND, Maine - A Maine college student says a Dunkin' Donuts worker refused her family service for speaking Somali and called the police.
Twenty-year-old Hamdia Ahmed tells The Portland Press Herald the incident happened Monday when she and her family visited a Dunkin' Donuts location in Portland.
Ahmed says she and her family were waiting in the drive-thru and speaking Somali to each other when a worker told them to "stop yelling," and said they must leave and she was calling police.
Ahmed says an officer arrived and issued her a no-trespass order for causing a "disturbance."
She says the owner of the store apologized and rescinded the order. A corporate Dunkin' Donuts representative also apologized.
While she appreciates the apology, Ahmed says she wants more training for workers.
Guys, I need your help. Today my family and I want @dunkindonuts. Before we even place our order through the dr thru, we were told to leave for speaking in our native language. We were called a “ bitch.” The police were called on us, and now can’t go back their. I am disgusted. pic.twitter.com/A1foloR1ma— Hamdia Ahmed (@hamdia_ahmed) October 15, 2018
This is the trespass paper I was served with pic.twitter.com/604MXKSkja— Hamdia Ahmed (@hamdia_ahmed) October 16, 2018