    Somali president's son reportedly testifies in Turkiye as he is accused of killing motorcyclist

    Somalia's President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud looks on during a meeting with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, Djibouti's President Ismail Omar Guelleh and Niger's President Mohamed Bazoum during the U.S.-Africa Leaders Summit 2022, Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022 in Washington. (Evelyn Hockstein/Pool via AP) Somalia's President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud looks on during a meeting with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, Djibouti's President Ismail Omar Guelleh and Niger's President Mohamed Bazoum during the U.S.-Africa Leaders Summit 2022, Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022 in Washington. (Evelyn Hockstein/Pool via AP)
    ISTANBUL -

    The son of Somalia's president testified at an Istanbul court on Friday about the death of a motorcycle courier in the city, Turkish media reported.

    An arrest warrant had been issued for Mohammed Hassan Sheikh Mohamud after a diplomatic car he was driving allegedly hit Yunus Emre Gocer, 38, on a highway in Istanbul on Nov. 30. Gocer died in a hospital six days later, by which time Mohamud had left Turkiye.

    Turkish Justice Minister Yilmaz Tunc said last month that he had discussed the case with his Somalian counterpart to arrange Mohamud's return.

    The private Demiroren News Agency reported that the arrest warrant and a travel ban were revoked after Mohamud gave a statement at Caglayan courthouse. He was then released by the court, the agency said.

    Mohamud offered no plea, instead repeating the statement he gave immediately after the crash saying the courier was at fault, Demiroren reported.

    An indictment prepared by the Istanbul Chief Public Prosecutor's Office calls for a prison sentence of two to six years for "causing death by negligence." It was unclear when any future hearing would be held.

    The death had threatened to sour friendly relations between Turkiye and Somalia. Ekrem Imamoglu, the mayor of Istanbul and a prominent opposition politician, accused the government of "being too weak to defend the rights of its own citizens."

    Turkiye launched an investigation into officials who conducted the initial crash investigation and reportedly allowed Mohamud to go free.

    Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud told The Associated Press last month that his 40-year-old son, who is a doctor, did not flee Turkiye and said he had advised him to present himself to court.

    "Turkiye is a brotherly country," the president said. "We respect the laws and the justice and the judicial system. As a president of Somalia, I will never allow anybody to violate this country's judicial system."

    Turkiye has built close ties with Somalia since 2011, when President Recep Tayyip Erdogan -- then prime minister -- visited the East African nation in a show of support as Somalis suffered from severe drought. Turkiye has provided humanitarian aid, built infrastructure and opened a military base in Somalia where it has trained officers and police.

