Somali lawmakers elect president voted out 5 years ago

Somali lawmakers cast their votes in the presidential election, at the Halane military camp which is protected by African Union peacekeepers, in Mogadishu, Somalia Sunday, May 15, 2022. Legislators in Somalia are meeting Sunday to elect the country's president in the capital, Mogadishu, which is under lockdown measures aimed at preventing deadly militant attacks. (AP Photo/Farah Abdi Warsameh) Somali lawmakers cast their votes in the presidential election, at the Halane military camp which is protected by African Union peacekeepers, in Mogadishu, Somalia Sunday, May 15, 2022. Legislators in Somalia are meeting Sunday to elect the country's president in the capital, Mogadishu, which is under lockdown measures aimed at preventing deadly militant attacks. (AP Photo/Farah Abdi Warsameh)

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

'Hero' guard, church deacon among Buffalo shooting victims

Aaron Salter was one of 10 killed in an attack whose victims represented a cross-section of life in the predominantly Black neighbourhood in Buffalo, New York. They included a church deacon, a man at the store buying a birthday cake for his grandson and an 86-year-old who had just visited her husband at a nursing home.

Buffalo shooter targeted Black neighbourhood, officials say

The white 18-year-old who shot and killed 10 people at a Buffalo supermarket had researched the local demographics and drove to the area a day in advance to conduct reconnaissance with the intent of killing as many Black people as possible, officials said Sunday.

WATCH LIVE

WATCH LIVE | 14 years later, CTV News' Paul Workman returns to a changed Afghanistan

Not long before Russian President Vladimir Putin launched his invasion of Ukraine in February, CTV News' Chief International Correspondent Paul Workman returned to Afghanistan, a country he last visited in 2008 that is now faced with a humanitarian crisis under Taliban rule.

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

  • Eurovision win in hand, Ukraine band releases new war video

    Ukrainian band Kalush Orchestra, fresh off its Eurovision victory, released a new music video Sunday of its winning hit 'Stefania' that features scenes of war-ravaged Ukraine and women in combat gear, as the annual song contest took on ever more political tones given Russia's war.

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social