Somali forces end hotel attack where 21 were killed

Security forces and media observe wreckage at the scene after gunmen stormed a hotel in Mogadishu, Somalia on Aug. 21, 2022. Somali authorities on Sunday ended a deadly attack in which at least 20 people were killed and many others wounded when gunmen from the Islamic extremist group al-Shabab, which has ties with al-Qaida, stormed the Hayat Hotel in the capital on Friday evening. (AP Photo/Farah Abdi Warsameh) Security forces and media observe wreckage at the scene after gunmen stormed a hotel in Mogadishu, Somalia on Aug. 21, 2022. Somali authorities on Sunday ended a deadly attack in which at least 20 people were killed and many others wounded when gunmen from the Islamic extremist group al-Shabab, which has ties with al-Qaida, stormed the Hayat Hotel in the capital on Friday evening. (AP Photo/Farah Abdi Warsameh)

Car blast kills daughter of Russian known as 'Putin's brain'

The daughter of a Russian nationalist ideologist who is often referred to as 'Putin's brain' was killed when her car exploded on the outskirts of Moscow, officials said Sunday. The Investigative Committee branch for the Moscow region said the Saturday night blast was caused by a bomb planted in the SUV driven by Daria Dugina.

In this photo taken on Aug. 11, 2016, Alexander Dugin, the neo-Eurasianist ideologue, sits in his TV studio in central Moscow, Russia. The daughter of this Russian nationalist ideologist who is often referred to as "Putin's brain," was killed when her car exploded on the outskirts of Moscow, officials said on Aug. 21, 2022. (AP Photo/Francesca Ebel, File)

  • On Ukraine's front line, a fight to save premature babies

    Before Russia's invasion of Ukraine in late February, three hospitals in government-controlled areas of the country's war-torn Donetsk region had facilities to care for premature babies. One was hit by a Russian airstrike and the other had to close as a result of the fighting, leaving only the maternity hospital in the coal mining town of Pokrovsk still operating.

    Veronika, a baby born prematurely at 29 weeks, is checked at the Pokrovsk Perinatal Hospital, the only one under government control equipped to take care of premature babies, in Pokrovsk, Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine on Aug. 15, 2022. In Ukraine's war-torn eastern Donetsk region, the hospital under government control remains equipped to care for babies born prematurely in government-held areas. (AP Photo/David Goldman)

  • Russians down Ukrainian drones in Crimea as war broadens

    Russian authorities reported shooting down Ukrainian drones Saturday in Crimea, while Ukrainian officials said Russian forces pressed ahead with efforts to seize one of the few cities in eastern Ukraine not already under their control. The Russian military also kept up its strikes in Ukraine's north and south.

