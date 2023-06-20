Social media star Andrew Tate charged with rape and human trafficking in Romania
Andrew Tate, a social media personality known for expressing misogynistic views online, was charged in Romania with rape, human trafficking and forming a criminal gang to exploit women, prosecutors said Tuesday.
Prosecutors also filed charges against Tate's brother, Tristan, and two Romanian women in a court in Bucharest, Romania's capital, the nation's anti-organized crime agency said.
In a statement, the Directorate for Investigating Organized Crime and Terrorism alleged the four defendants formed a criminal group in 2021 "in order to commit the crime of human trafficking" in Romania as well as the United States and Britain.
The agency alleged that seven female victims were misled and transported to Romania, where they were sexually exploited and subjected to physical violence by the gang. One defendant is accused of raping a woman twice in March 2022, according to the statement.
Tate, 36, has resided in Romania since 2017. The former professional kickboxer has repeatedly claimed Romanian prosecutors have no evidence and alleged the case is a political conspiracy designed to silence him.
Tate's spokesperson, Mateea Petrescu, said Tuesday that the brothers were prepared to "demonstrate their innocence and vindicate their reputation." The two men are expected to attend a hearing in Bucharest on Wednesday morning, she added.
"Tate's legal team are prepared to cooperate fully with the appropriate authorities, presenting all necessary evidence to exonerate the brothers and expose any misinterpretations or false accusations," Petrescu said.
Under Romanian law, a judge has up to 60 days to assess the files in the case before defendants are sent to trial.
The Tate brothers, who are dual British-U.S. citizens, and the two Romanian suspects were detained in late December in Bucharest. The brothers won an appeal on March 31 to be moved from police custody to house arrest.
At the time, Tate was a hugely successful social media figure with more than 6 million Twitter followers, many of them young men and schoolchildren. He previously was banned from TikTok, YouTube and Facebook for hate speech and his misogynistic comments, including that women should bear responsibility for getting sexually assaulted.
He returned to Twitter last year after the platform's new CEO, Elon Musk, reinstated Tate's account. Hope Not Hate, a group campaigning against far-right extremism in the U.K., has warned that Tate continues to attract a huge following among young men and teenage boys who are drawn to his "misogynist, homophobic and racist content" by the luxurious lifestyle the influencer projects online.
Romania's anti-organized crime agency, known as DIICOT, said the seven alleged victims were recruited with false declarations of love and taken to Romania's Ilfov county, where they were forced to take part in pornography. The women were allegedly controlled by "intimidation, constant surveillance" and claims they were in debt, prosecutors said.
Prosecutors ordered the confiscation of the Tate brothers' assets, including 15 luxury cars, luxury watches and about $3 million in cryptocurrency, the agency's statement said.
Several women in Britain also are pursuing civil claims to obtain damages from Tate, alleging they were victims of sexual violence. In a recent interview with the BBC, Tate denied spreading a culture of misogyny and accusations that he manipulated women for financial gain.
MORE WORLD NEWS
-
LIVE @ 1 EDT
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
LIVE @ 1 EDT | What's known so far about the search for the missing Titanic submersible
Here's what to know about the missing submersible headed for the Titanic wreckage off the coast of Newfoundland.
Brian Mulroney praises Trudeau's leadership, omits any mention of Poilievre
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is basking in the praise of Brian Mulroney today after the former prime minister said 'trash' talk against the Liberal leader will be forgotten in light of historic achievements.
Who's on board the missing Titanic submarine?
A five-person submersible vessel taking tourists on a US$250,000 trip to see the wreckage of the 1912 Titanic disaster 12,500 feet (3,800 metres) undersea is missing in the Atlantic off Canada. Here's what we know about who is on board.
opinion | Don Martin: I've never seen anything quite like the control-everything regime of Trudeau's government
Voters in four byelections delivered status quo results on Monday that show, if you squint hard enough, that the severely tainted Liberal brand has staying power while the Conservatives aren’t resurging enough to threaten as a majority-government-in-waiting, writes Don Martin in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.
2 RCAF members missing after Chinook helicopter crashes near Garrison Petawawa
Two Royal Canadian Air Force members are missing and two others are in hospital after a Chinook helicopter crashed into the Ottawa River near Garrison Petawawa early Tuesday morning.
'Basically a carbon fibre tube': Inside OceanGate's Titanic submarine, as told by a former crewmember
A former member of an OceanGate expedition to the to the wreckage of the Titanic is sharing what it was is like for those onboard the submersible, and says although training is provided, the deep dive is not without risk.
opinion | Should you pay the CRA with your credit card?
Are you debating whether you should pay your taxes off with a credit card? Paying your taxes off with a credit card could work to your benefit. However, there are also some considerable drawbacks to take into account, says contributor Christopher Liew.
U.S. concerned over reports China planning military facility in Cuba
The United States on Tuesday pressed its call for military communication channels with China and signaled concern over reports that China plans a military training facility in Cuba following Secretary of State Antony Blinken's trip to Beijing over the weekend.
Soccer faces wave of racial and offensive abuse incidents amid FIFA pledge to stop games
Two international soccer games stopped because of racial abuse between players. A United States-Mexico game cut short amid homophobic chants by fans. An advisor to Brazil player Vinicius Junior racially harassed by a steward at a stadium in Spain.
Canada
-
2 RCAF members missing after Chinook helicopter crashes near Garrison Petawawa
Two Royal Canadian Air Force members are missing and two others are in hospital after a Chinook helicopter crashed into the Ottawa River near Garrison Petawawa early Tuesday morning.
-
Fire situation eases slightly, but risks remain as more than 400 wildfires still burn
Canadians should be on alert for more bad air quality days ahead this summer as wildfires continue to burn out of control in most provinces, national public health officials warned Monday.
-
Missing 9-year-old in P.E.I. found safe after Amber Alert, suspect arrested
A nine-year-old autistic child missing from eastern Prince Edward Island has been found safe.
-
'Crisis level' of B.C. renters spending more than half their income on rent and utilities
British Columbia now has the highest share of renters spending more than half of their income on rent and utilities in Canada.
-
Prime Minister Trudeau pushes idea of hydro loop connecting Quebec, Atlantic region
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Monday he remains confident his government will eventually support a connected loop of Atlantic and Quebec electricity, allowing the Maritimes to end its reliance on coal.
-
Wildfire evacuation order west of Sudbury, Ont., lifted
An evacuation order that went into place in the Highway 810 area west of Sudbury on June 6 due to a wildfire has been lifted after two weeks.
World
-
LIVE @ 1 EDT
LIVE @ 1 EDT | What's known so far about the search for the missing Titanic submersible
Here's what to know about the missing submersible headed for the Titanic wreckage off the coast of Newfoundland.
-
U.S. concerned over reports China planning military facility in Cuba
The United States on Tuesday pressed its call for military communication channels with China and signaled concern over reports that China plans a military training facility in Cuba following Secretary of State Antony Blinken's trip to Beijing over the weekend.
-
Cruising to Nome: The first U.S. deep water port for the Arctic to host cruise ships, military
The expansion, expected to be operational by the end of the decade, will accommodate not just larger cruise ships of up to 4,000 passengers, but cargo ships to deliver additional goods for the 60 Alaska Native villages in the region, and military vessels to counter the presence of Russian and Chinese ships in the Arctic.
-
Search continues for Titanic-bound submarine carrying 5 people
A search and rescue operation is underway to locate a submarine that went missing on Sunday during a tourist expedition to the wreckage of the Titanic.
-
Who's on board the missing Titanic submarine?
A five-person submersible vessel taking tourists on a US$250,000 trip to see the wreckage of the 1912 Titanic disaster 12,500 feet (3,800 metres) undersea is missing in the Atlantic off Canada. Here's what we know about who is on board.
-
Palestinian attacker opens fire at West Bank gas station, kills at least 4 people
A Palestinian attacker opened fire at a gas station near an Israeli settlement in the West Bank on Tuesday, killing at least four people and wounding several others, Israeli medics said, as violence continued to roil the occupied territory.
Politics
-
Call public inquiry first, then Tories will suggest who can lead it: Poilievre
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre says Prime Minister Justin Trudeau must make the first move and call an independent public inquiry into allegations of foreign interference.
-
Who won the federal byelections? Your electoral roundup
Voters in four federal ridings had their say on Monday, voting in new members of Parliament in Quebec, Ontario, and Manitoba. Heading in to election day, two of the seats were Liberal-held, and two were Conservative-held. Who came out on top? And, what do the margins of victory suggest about Canadians' shifting support?
-
Brian Mulroney praises Trudeau's leadership, omits any mention of Poilievre
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is basking in the praise of Brian Mulroney today after the former prime minister said 'trash' talk against the Liberal leader will be forgotten in light of historic achievements.
Health
-
Fire situation eases slightly, but risks remain as more than 400 wildfires still burn
Canadians should be on alert for more bad air quality days ahead this summer as wildfires continue to burn out of control in most provinces, national public health officials warned Monday.
-
Ozempic ads seem to be everywhere. Doctors and ethics experts are worried about that
With ads popping up on TV, social media, giant billboards and at professional sports games, Canadians may be feeling bombarded by marketing for Ozempic and sister drug Rybelsus. Some doctors and medical ethics experts say the marketing campaign is too aggressive.
-
Pfizer penicillin supply shortage not affecting Canada, for now
Pfizer Inc. is experiencing a supply shortage of penicillin in the U.S. amidst increased demand, but the pharmaceutical company said Canada should be unaffected by the lack of supply, for now.
Sci-Tech
-
'Basically a carbon fibre tube': Inside OceanGate's Titanic submarine, as told by a former crewmember
A former member of an OceanGate expedition to the to the wreckage of the Titanic is sharing what it was is like for those onboard the submersible, and says although training is provided, the deep dive is not without risk.
-
Use of AI in social sciences could mean humans will no longer be needed in data collection: article
A team of researchers from four Canadian and American universities say artificial intelligence could replace humans when it comes to collecting data for social science research.
-
Elon Musk says Twitter video app for smart TVs is 'coming'
A Twitter video app for smart TVs is in the social media company's plans, owner Elon Musk said in a tweet on Saturday, a move that would be in line with the company's new plans to focus on growing video content on the platform.
Entertainment
-
Dr. Dre to receive first Hip-Hop Icon Award from music industry group ASCAP
The American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers said on Tuesday that Dr. Dre will receive the first-ever ASCAP Hip-Hop Icon Award.
-
Trevor Noah's new gig? A Spotify podcast
Trevor Noah may have left hosting 'The Daily Show,' but he's not giving up the spotlight. It was announced Tuesday that he will be hosting a new Spotify podcast.
-
Actor Jonathan Majors domestic violence trial scheduled for Aug. 3
Actor Jonathan Majors' domestic violence case will go to trial Aug. 3, a Manhattan judge said Tuesday, casting him in a real-life courtroom drama as his idled Hollywood career hangs in the balance.
Business
-
Businesses' changing credit usage a worrying trend: Equifax
Equifax Canada says new data suggests a significant shift in credit usage among businesses in the first quarter of 2023.
-
Stock market today: Wall Street slips as it takes a pause after its big rally
Stocks are slipping Tuesday in Wall Street's first trading after a five-week rally carried it to its highest level since the spring of last year.
-
Survey says gender pay gap narrowed in 2022, but still 21 per cent
A new report says the gender pay gap in Canada narrowed last year compared with 2021, but still stood at more than 20 per cent.
Lifestyle
-
Elliot Page on balancing trans joy and harsh realities of anti-LGBTQ2S+ sentiment
Elliot Page is in a bit of an odd position, he says, being one of the most visible transgender men in the world. He's in a better place than ever before. The Halifax-born actor is able to be his full self without reservation. But at the same time, he has publicly declared himself part of a group that is under attack.
-
Rubens painting 'lost' for centuries could sell for US$7.7 million
A Rubens painting lost to history and misidentified for almost 300 years has re-emerged with the help of X-ray analysis and could now fetch up to US$7.7 million at auction next month.
-
Watch: Bear dangles from second-floor window after stealing pork chop
A bear that broke into a Colorado home and stole pork chops tried to escape through a second-floor window after becoming trapped inside a bedroom.
Sports
-
Milos Raonic withdraws from Wimbledon warm-up tournament
Canada's Milos Raonic withdrew from the Cinch Championships on Tuesday shortly before his scheduled first-round match at the Wimbledon warm-up tournament.
-
Canada's Connor Bedard honoured as IIHF's first male player of the year
Presumptive No. 1 NHL draft pick Connor Bedard has been honoured as the International Ice Hockey Federation's first male player of the year.
-
Soccer faces wave of racial and offensive abuse incidents amid FIFA pledge to stop games
Two international soccer games stopped because of racial abuse between players. A United States-Mexico game cut short amid homophobic chants by fans. An advisor to Brazil player Vinicius Junior racially harassed by a steward at a stadium in Spain.
Autos
-
Alberta's fuel tax relief extended to Dec. 31
Albertans will enjoy cheaper fuel costs for a little while longer, Premier Danielle Smith confirmed on Monday.
-
U.S. highway safety agency reports power problems in 2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5 SUVs
Multiple U.S. owners of Hyundai's popular Ioniq 5 electric SUV have complained of completely or partially losing propulsive power, many after hearing a loud popping noise, the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said Saturday.
-
Max Verstappen wins back-to-back Canadian Grand Prix
Max Verstappen tied the late Ayrton Senna for career victories and Red Bull won its 100th Formula One race as the Dutchman extended his season-long dominance on Sunday at the Canadian Grand Prix.