Social media reacts to doctored photo in gun control debate
Emma Gonzalez, a survivor of the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., during the 'March for Our Lives' rally in support of gun control in Washington, on March 24, 2018. (Andrew Harnik / AP)
The Associated Press
Published Monday, March 26, 2018 11:18AM EDT
WASHINGTON -- People on both sides of the gun control debate took to social media after a doctored animation and photo appeared to show one of the survivors of the Florida school shooting tearing up the Constitution.
The image of Emma Gonzalez was doctored from "Teen Vogue" in which she ripped up a shooting range target.
The doctored animation, and news stories about it, were shared nearly 70,000 times on social media.
Supporters of the Second Amendment pointed to the image as evidence that gun control supporters are going too far.
Gun control supporters expressed outrage when the image was shown to be fake.
Gonzalez spoke with other Parkland, Florida, students on Saturday at a protest in Washington to demand action on gun control.
Justy a sample of what NRA supporters are doing to teenagers who survived a massacre (real picture on the right). pic.twitter.com/czX7IHD8ur— Don Moynihan (@donmoyn) March 25, 2018
Top Video
Don't Miss
More Stories from World
- Reports: Special North Korea train arrives in Beijing under guard
- Social media reacts to doctored photo in gun control debate
- Slovak journalist likely the victim of contract killing
- Stormy Daniels' lawyer won't give evidence of alleged Trump affair
- Russian shopping mall fire kills 64; no alarms reported