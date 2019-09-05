Two Europeans who were allegedly trying to smuggle illegal drugs into Australia unexpectedly found themselves marooned on a tiny island with their yacht.

The Western Australia Police Force (WAPF) says it first learned of the trouble on Stick Island, which is approximately 60 kilometres offshore, on Monday through a report from the public about a yacht that had become stuck on a reef.

"With tongue firmly in cheek, I think the people who stand accused are probably going to have a story to tell as to how it got upon the reef," WAPF Commissioner Chris Dawson said Thursday at a press conference.

"I doubt whether it was planned."

Nobody was aboard the 15-metre yacht when authorities arrived.

A search-and-rescue operation was launched and continued until the following day, when two men were spotted on a nearby island with 40 bags.

The men "tried to conceal both the drugs and themselves," Dawson said. Australia's ABC News reported that the men had attempted to cover the drugs with seaweed.

According to the WAPF, officers seized 40 bags believed to contain more than one tonne of illicit drugs, including meth, cocaine and ecstasy. Dawson estimated the value of the drugs at somewhere around AUD$1 billion, or about $900 million.

A 51 year old from France and a 34 year old from the U.K. have been charged with drug importation offences and remain in custody in Australia.