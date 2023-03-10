Smuggled note exposes violence against women in Myanmar jail - lawyers, activists
In early February, four members of an anti-junta group in the Myanmar city of Mandalay said they received a secret, one-page, handwritten note spirited out of a prison that details two days of clashes and beatings of female political prisoners.
The note, received by the "Anti-Junta Forces Coordination Committee - Mandalay" and since seen by Reuters, provides the first detailed account of a crackdown on defiant female prisoners inside Mandalay's Obo prison that left scores of women injured, according to six activists and lawyers who work with political prisoners.
Two family members of prison inmates contacted the anti-junta group after being told by prison authorities that they couldn't send food and packages to relatives, the four anti-junta group members said.
The group started looking into the matter and, within days, received the note, the four members said.
Two lawyers, two family members of inmates and the human rights minister from Myanmar's exiled parallel civilian government confirmed the information contained in the note. Reuters could not independently verify the authenticity of the note or the details it contains.
A spokesman for Myanmar's military government that has ruled since seizing power in 2021 and two prison department officers did not answer repeated calls over two days from Reuters seeking comment.
The junta has previously denied holding political prisoners, saying people in jail broke the law and were sentenced after due legal process. Human rights organizations have frequently criticized the hearings as kangaroo courts.
Inside the prison, which rights activists say houses some 2,000 political inmates including 330 women, an altercation between an inmate and a prison official on Feb. 3 led to around 150 male prison guards arriving with slingshots, batons and bamboo sticks, the note, written in Burmese, said.
"During that incident, more than 100 female political prisoners were seriously injured including a broken arm, eye injuries and facial bruises," the note said.
The following day, some female prisoners and prison guards faced off again, leading to another bout of violent clashes, according to the note and the lawyers, activists and family members who spoke to Reuters. They said they obtained the information from around a dozen people, including prison wardens, medical staff and inmates.
SERIOUS INJURIES
All four activists declined to reveal exactly how the note was smuggled out, citing risk to individuals involved in the process and fearful that such routes to leak information from inside the prison may be blocked by authorities.
The activists and lawyers said the note, and the details of the clashes on Feb. 3-4 they pieced together from conversations with prison staff and others, afforded a rare insight into what they described as harsh conditions faced by thousands of prisoners across Myanmar under military rule, including women, who are often given limited food and medicines.
The activists, lawyers and family members interviewed by Reuters asked not to be identified for fear of repercussions as they are working inside Myanmar.
In the second week of February, the parallel civilian government said in a social media post that 150 male guards at Obo prison had "violently beaten up" women inmates, supporting the version of events that the activists, lawyers and family members separately provided to Reuters.
Of the 100 female inmates injured in the clashes, all aged between 20 and 35, 21 were seriously injured, including six who were hit in the head, according to activists and lawyers. The smuggled note did not specify injuries or provide such detailed figures.
Myanmar's jails were inundated by new prisoners in 2021 after the junta seized power from the elected government led by Nobel laureate Aung San Suu Kyi, triggering a wave of protests that has morphed into a guerrilla resistance movement.
Accused by local and international rights activists of rampant abuses in its response, the junta has said that it has a duty to ensure peace and security, and that it is carrying out a legitimate campaign against “terrorists”.
The junta has imprisoned around 16,000 people, more than 3,000 of them women, as of Feb. 28, according to the non-profit Assistance Association for Political Prisoners.
'THEY USED MEN' TO GUARD WOMEN
Aung Myo Min, the human rights minister in Myanmar's exiled parallel civilian government, said Obo prison authorities had violated prison rules by using male guards to handle female inmates.
"As these people are women prisoners, they have to be handled by women prison guards. But they used men,” he told Reuters, echoing similar allegations made separately by activists and lawyers.
Male guards cannot enter dormitories housing female inmates without the presence of women guards and female inmates cannot be physically beaten, according to a copy of a nationwide prison rule book published in 1992 seen by Reuters.
Reuters could not independently verify if there were any female guards present during the incidents on Feb. 3-4 or if the rule book remains current.
"They used excessive force," Aung Myo Min said, adding that his ministry had investigated the violence at Obo prison. He declined to explain how the investigation was conducted and offered no evidence to support the allegation.
The anti-junta group and two Mandalay-based lawyers who work with political prisoners said those involved in the violence were also denied medical care.
"They refused to give medicines to the injured prisoners after beating them severely. We had to use under-the-table methods to be able to send medicine," one lawyer said. Reuters could not independently verify that information.
After the violence, 72 female political prisoners were isolated from other inmates at Obo and dozens were transferred to other jails without their families being notified, according to three activists, two lawyers and two family members.
(Reporting by Reuters staff; writing by Devjyot Ghoshal; editing by Mark Heinrich and Nick Macfie)
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Veterans Affairs report confirms 4 inappropriate cases where MAID raised with veterans; other allegations 'unfounded'
An investigation by Veterans Affairs Canada has confirmed a now-former employee had inappropriate conversations with four veterans about seeking medical assistance in dying, while all other allegations were determined to be 'unfounded.'
BREAKING | Freeland says 2023 federal budget to be presented March 28
The 2023 federal budget will be presented on Tuesday, March 28, Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland announced Friday.
Pacifier and baby bottle toys recalled by Health Canada, following death of U.S. child
Pacifier and baby bottle accessories are part of a toy recall due to a choking hazard, according to a consumer product notice issued by Health Canada.
Duclos warns provinces to stop letting patients be charged for virtual health care
Provinces that continue to allow private clinics to charge patients directly for virtual health care could see their future federal funding clawed back, as the government moved Friday to put an end to a proliferation of for-profit virtual care in Canada.
W5 | I'm leaving you and taking the dog!: Canadian couples spend thousands in pet custody battles
Pet custody cases are on the rise in Canada as judges decide who gets the dog or cat after a divorce. Watch W5's 'Dog Fight' on CTV, Saturday at 7 p.m.
China accuses Canada of smearing over secret police stations
China on Friday accused Canada of smearing its reputation over allegations China is secretly operating two overseas police stations in Quebec.
Grace Van Dien, 'Stranger Things' star, says she's turning down acting jobs because of sexual harassment
'Stranger Things' star Grace Van Dien says she's been declining acting roles after experiencing sexual harassment on movie sets.
Judge under fire for ordering breastfeeding mother to leave courtroom
An Australian judge has been widely criticized for asking a breastfeeding mother to leave a public gallery in his courtroom and then defending his decision as 'self-explanatory.'
Canadian time changes may be a thing of the past if U.S. passes 'sunshine' law
Legislation in the United States that could trigger an end to seasonal time changes in Canada is moving forward again, as Canadians get ready to wind their clocks ahead an hour before going to bed Saturday night.
Canada
-
Sustained jobs growth could push BoC to raise rates again, economists warn
Employment in Canada showed modest growth in February after months of strong jobs gains, raising concerns that a bustling labour market could lead to more interest rate hikes.
-
'There is this blemish': Man charged in bathhouse raid calls expungement move lacking
The federal government announced this week that it would expunge the records of those arrested over several so-called 'indecency' offences, particularly charges largely directed at the LGBTQ community and women. But some say the move falls short.
-
Settlement would end lawsuit over care at Manitoba centre for intellectually disabled
A proposed settlement has been reached in a class-action lawsuit that alleged abuse and neglect at a Manitoba centre for people with intellectual disabilities.
-
Wheelchair user beaten, robbed while using Montreal metro station elevator
A man who uses a wheelchair says he was badly beaten and robbed while trying to board an elevator at the Berri-UQAM metro station in downtown Montreal last Friday. The attack has left Alexandre Vallerand, 29, shaken and afraid to ride the metro alone.
-
W5
W5 | I'm leaving you and taking the dog!: Canadian couples spend thousands in pet custody battles
Pet custody cases are on the rise in Canada as judges decide who gets the dog or cat after a divorce. Watch W5's 'Dog Fight' on CTV, Saturday at 7 p.m.
-
Aid for war-related sexual violence in Ukraine also benefits domestic abuse survivors
A counselling service, which has provided support to some 200 survivors of sexual and domestic abuse, is one of many that Canada launched through the United Nations Population Fund as part of a $7-million aid package.
World
-
Smuggled note exposes violence against women in Myanmar jail - lawyers, activists
In early February, four members of an anti-junta group in the Myanmar city of Mandalay said they received a secret, one-page, handwritten note spirited out of a prison that details two days of clashes and beatings of female political prisoners.
-
Judge under fire for ordering breastfeeding mother to leave courtroom
An Australian judge has been widely criticized for asking a breastfeeding mother to leave a public gallery in his courtroom and then defending his decision as 'self-explanatory.'
-
China condemns Japanese plan to release Fukushima water
China on Friday condemned a Japanese plan to release treated radioactive wastewater from the damaged Fukushima nuclear plant into the sea, demanding that Tokyo first receive the approval of neighboring countries.
-
Lineker won't present BBC soccer show after Twitter post
Former England captain Gary Lineker will not present a soccer highlights show on the BBC until an agreement is reached on his social media use, the network said on Friday.
-
Multiple dead in Jehovah's Witness hall shooting in Germany
Shots were fired inside a building used by Jehovah's Witnesses in the northern German city of Hamburg on Thursday evening, with several people killed and wounded, police said.
-
Italian officer given 30-year jail term for selling secrets to Russia
An Italian navy captain was found guilty on Thursday of selling secrets to Russia and sentenced by a military tribunal to 30 years in jail. Walter Biot, 56, was arrested in 2021 as he was handing information to a Russian embassy employee in a Rome car park.
Politics
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Freeland says 2023 federal budget to be presented March 28
The 2023 federal budget will be presented on Tuesday, March 28, Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland announced Friday.
-
Veterans Affairs report confirms 4 inappropriate cases where MAID raised with veterans; other allegations 'unfounded'
An investigation by Veterans Affairs Canada has confirmed a now-former employee had inappropriate conversations with four veterans about seeking medical assistance in dying, while all other allegations were determined to be 'unfounded.'
-
Duclos warns provinces to stop letting patients be charged for virtual health care
Provinces that continue to allow private clinics to charge patients directly for virtual health care could see their future federal funding clawed back, as the government moved Friday to put an end to a proliferation of for-profit virtual care in Canada.
Health
-
Report says long COVID could impact economy and be 'mass disabling event' in Canada
A report released Thursday by Canada's chief science adviser says she considers COVID-19 the 'head' of the pandemic but long COVID its 'tail' as the illness inflicts significant harm on individuals, their families and potentially the country's economy.
-
U.S. approves Pfizer's pain-relief nasal spray for migraine
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Friday approved Pfizer Inc's nasal spray for migraine, giving patients access to a potentially fast-acting pain-relief option for headaches.
-
Pacifier and baby bottle toys recalled by Health Canada, following death of U.S. child
Pacifier and baby bottle accessories are part of a toy recall due to a choking hazard, according to a consumer product notice issued by Health Canada.
Sci-Tech
-
Bees learn waggle dance moves with a little help from their coworkers
Scientists have discovered that bees learn how to communicate via waggle dance when they're young by touching their antennae to the bodies of dancing elder bees; if they miss that chance, their dances have more mistakes, and their maps are less accurate.
-
Ontario to ban TikTok from government devices
The Ontario government is starting the process of scrubbing the social media app TikTok from all Ontario government-issued devices.
-
Relativity postpones Florida launch of 3D-printed Terran rocket
California-based startup Relativity Space called off the planned debut launch of its 3D-printed rocket in Florida on Wednesday over fuel temperature concerns, delaying a key test of the company's novel strategy for cutting manufacturing costs.
Entertainment
-
Oscars carpet will be champagne-coloured, not red for the first time since 1961
For the first time since 1961, the Oscars' carpet will not be red. The award show will instead feature a champagne-coloured carpet.
-
Movie reviews: 'Scream VI' Ghostface is back in another bloody adventure
This week, pop culture critic Richard Crouse reviews new movies: 'Scream VI,' 'Champions,' 'I Like Movies' and 'Blueback.'
-
Grace Van Dien, 'Stranger Things' star, says she's turning down acting jobs because of sexual harassment
'Stranger Things' star Grace Van Dien says she's been declining acting roles after experiencing sexual harassment on movie sets.
Business
-
French president insists pension reform is needed, despite protests
French President Emmanuel Macron insisted on the need for raising the retirement age from 62 to 64 in order to make the French pension system financially sustainable in the coming years, in a letter to workers' unions released Friday.
-
Lithium-ion battery fires are happening more often. Here's how to prevent them
Lithium-ion batteries, found in many popular consumer products, are under scrutiny again following a massive fire this week in New York City thought to be caused by the battery that powered an electric scooter.
-
BMO Financial Group inks US$160M deal to buy Air Miles loyalty rewards program
BMO Financial Group announced a deal Friday to buy the Air Miles loyalty rewards program in Canada after its U.S. parent company filed for bankruptcy.
Lifestyle
-
'Springing forward' this weekend could disrupt sleep, here's how to survive
Are you ready to move your clocks forward by an hour this weekend? That's right — for most people in Canada (and the United States), it's time to 'spring forward' into Daylight Saving Time on Sunday, March 12, at 2:00 a.m.
-
The best cities for students in Canada in 2023, according to one report
A new report details the best student cities in Canada, with Kingston, Ont. taking top spot followed by Montreal and Vancouver. Quality of student life, academic excellence and cost of studying were among the factors involved in the study.
-
With airfares rising, here's how to find a travel deal this year
As demand surges and airfares soar to new heights, many Canadians are in search of travel deals this year. And low prices are out there -- particularly for domestic flights.
Sports
-
Pierre-Karl Peladeau is the new owner of the Montreal Alouettes
Pierre Karl Peladeau is the new owner of the Montreal Alouettes. The Montreal businessman was unveiled as the franchise owner by the CFL at a news conference this morning at Olympic Stadium.
-
Toronto Raptors guard VanVleet fined by NBA for public criticism of officiating
Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet has been handed a US$30,000 fine for public criticism of the officiating, the league announced on Thursday.
-
Christine Sinclair slams Canada Soccer at parliamentary hearing
Members of the Canadian women's soccer team take their fight for pay equity to Parliament today.
Autos
-
Tesla taps Asian partners to address 4680 battery concerns
It's crunch time at Tesla Inc., where Elon Musk is looking to crack the code for making better, cheaper batteries.
-
Ottawa company teaching autonomous vehicles to 'see' snow, drive in bad weather
When a major snowstorm hits Ottawa, most residents retreat indoors, griping about the weather and the heaping piles of snow they'll soon have to shovel. But for Fahed Hassanat and his team at Sensor Cortek, a big dumping of snow is cause for excitement.
-
Moment a truck crashes through bus stop, several lawns during driver's medical episode
Dash cam footage captured the terrifying moment that a truck left the street in Adelaide, South Australia, careened across sidewalks, and smashed into a bus stop.