Smoke from Canadian wildfires drifts into 5 U.S. states
A helicopter drops a bucket of water on the Chuckegg Creek wildfire west of High Level, Alta., on May 25, 2019. (THE CANADIAN PRESS / Government of Alberta, Chris Schwarz)
The Associated Press
Published Friday, May 31, 2019 11:29AM EDT
HELENA, Mont. - Smoke from large wildfires in Canada's Alberta province has drifted into five U.S. states and is causing haze and air quality issues.
More than two dozen fires are burning in Alberta and 10,000 people have been forced from their homes.
The smoke has drifted into Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, Washington state and Wyoming.
The government agency Alberta Wildfire reports the largest blaze is out of control about 450 miles (733 kilometres) north of Edmonton and has burned 887 square miles (2,300 square kilometres) of land.
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency rated Helena's air quality as unhealthy Friday morning while the air quality in the Montana cities of Great Falls and Lewistown was rated as unhealthy for sensitive groups such as people with asthma or heart disease.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More Stories from World
- Protesters in Iran burn U.S. flag, mock Trump peace plan during Quds Day rallies
- U.S. Border Patrol: Group of 1,036 migrants is largest ever found
- Paris wants a 'Princess Diana Square' at site of her death
- Claus von Bulow, cleared in attempted murder of wife, dies
- Trump attacks Mueller, denies that Russia helped him win