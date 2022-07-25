Slovakia may consider giving Ukraine Russian-built warplanes

Slovakia may consider giving Ukraine Russian-built warplanes

A Russian MIG-29 plane during a celebration marking the Russian air force's 100th anniversary in Zhukovsky, outside Moscow, Russia on Aug. 11, 2012. (Misha Japaridze / AP) A Russian MIG-29 plane during a celebration marking the Russian air force's 100th anniversary in Zhukovsky, outside Moscow, Russia on Aug. 11, 2012. (Misha Japaridze / AP)

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social