Slovakia basks under NATO umbrella, sends Ukraine old arms
Former Soviet satellite Slovakia has been a NATO member since 2004, but the reality of belonging to the world's biggest military alliance really kicked in after Russia's invasion of Ukraine a year ago.
The small central European country now hosts thousands of NATO troops while allied aircraft patrol its skies, allowing Bratislava to consider becoming the first nation to send fighter jets to neighbouring Ukraine -- getting rid of its unwieldy Soviet-era planes at the same time.
Defence Minister Jaroslav Nad is grateful.
"I would say that the Slovak Republic is a more secure country in a less secure world," Nad told the AP in an interview in Bratislava.
"We remember well what it was like to have occupiers on our territory," he added, referring to the 1968 Soviet-led military invasion of former Czechoslovakia -- from which Slovakia split peacefully in 1993, four years after the communist regime fell.
The country of 5.4 million hosts a battlegroup with troops from the United States, Germany, Poland, the Netherlands, Slovenia and the Czech Republic, as NATO moved to reassure members on its eastern flank worried about a potential Russian threat.
"The message behind deploying all of those units is simple," Czech Col. Karel Navratil, the battlegroup commander, told the Associated Press. "Our task is deterrence ... to deter a potential aggressor from spreading its aggression to NATO member states."
Similar units have been created in Hungary, Romania and Bulgaria after Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. They complement another four deployed in 2017 in the three Baltic states and Poland, to expand NATO's presence from the Baltic to the Black Sea.
In central Slovakia's Lest military training area, among snow-covered hills, the troops recently held joint drills with scenarios including drone or artillery assaults, responding to a chemical attack or recapturing areas seized by enemy forces.
The multinational force is scheduled to be "combat ready" in March, Navratil said.
Slovakia is also working to upgrade its own armed forces to NATO standards. And that has proved a boon to embattled Ukraine, where much of Slovakia's old Soviet-era heavy weaponry has ended up.
That has included S-300 air defence missiles, helicopters, thousands of rockets for Grad multiple launchers, and dozens of armored vehicles. In exchange, Slovakia has U.S. patriot air defence batteries temporarily deployed with American, German and Dutch troops, and received German Leopard tanks and Mantis air defence systems.
All in all, Slovakia has given Ukraine arms worth almost 168 million euros (US$179 million), and has also recouped over 82 million euros (US$87 million) through a dedicated EU fund.
Amid renewed appeals to western countries for fighter jets, Slovakia is considering giving Ukraine 10 of its 11 Soviet-made MiG-29 planes -- with the 11th reserved for a Slovakian museum, according to Defence Minister Nad.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy directly requested the planes from Slovakian Prime Minister Eduard Heger at a European Union summit in Brussels this month.
If Slovakia agrees, it will be the first NATO member to do so.
It grounded its MiGs in the summer due to a lack of spare parts and maintenance experts after Russian technicians returned home. But Ukraine's air force, which flies MiG 29s, would be happy to have them.
"We will never use the MiGs anymore," Nad said. "They have no real value for us. If we give them to Ukraine, they can help save their lives."
A final decision is expected within days or weeks.
Since Slovakia's MiGs were mothballed, fellow NATO members Poland and the Czech Republic have been monitoring Slovak air space, with Hungary set to join later this year.
Bratislava has signed a deal to buy 14 U.S. F-16 Block 70/72 fighter jets but the start of their delivery was postponed by two years to early 2024.
Nad stressed that his country responded to Ukraine's need for arms despite a long-term political crisis that resulted in the government's fall in December after a no-confidence vote.
"That Ukraine is able to defend itself against the Russian aggression is absolutely in our national, state, security and defence interest," he said.
Not everyone in Slovakia thinks so.
President Zuzana Caputova asked the government to stay on with limited powers till early elections in September, which the opposition stands a good chance of winning.
Its leaders include populist former prime minister Robert Fico, who opposes military support for Ukraine and EU sanctions on Russia and has said Slovakia's government has no mandate to deliver fighter jets to Ukraine.
The government is awaiting legal advice on the issue.
But Nad told The AP that the MiG arrangement would be "really a win-win for everyone involved."
"And from that point of view, I really cannot imagine anyone reasonably thinking that they would not want to help Ukraine, (saving) human lives while increasing our defences," he added.
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Cardiologists weigh in on whether COVID-19 or vaccines pose a greater risk of heart problems
A growing body of research is showing links between COVID-19 and heart-related problems, particularly in young people. Despite misinformation that claims otherwise, cardiologists still say the virus poses a greater risk of cardiac issues than the vaccine.
Greek stationmaster arrested in head-on train crash; 36 dead
A head-on collision between a passenger train and a freight train flattened carriages, killed at least 36 people and injured some 85, Greek officials said Wednesday, with the death toll expected to rise.
opinion | What are the new tax brackets for Canada in 2023?
There are going to be some changes to Canada's tax brackets as we move into 2023. These changes could impact how you’re taxed when you file your 2023 income tax returns next year.
Sask. man left with huge medical bills after insurer denies coverage following stroke in Arizona
The family of a Saskatchewan man who suffered a stroke in Arizona says he racked up hundreds of thousands of dollars in medical bills after his insurance company denied coverage.
Document reveals first known Canadian UFO study in nearly 30 years now underway
The Canadian government's top scientist has launched a study into UFOs and will release a public report by mid-2024. Outlined in a February 2023 PowerPoint presentation obtained by CTVNews.ca, the study seeks to understand how unidentified aerial phenomena reports are handled in Canada, and to offer recommendations for improvements if needed.
B.C. making prescription contraceptives free this year
The B.C. government says it will be the first province in Canada to make prescription contraceptives free for all residents.
Service reduction in Canadian cities can lead to transit 'death spiral': researcher
Canadian cities should be nimble and prioritize service if they want to sustain and strengthen public transit systems in a time of declining ridership and labour challenges, a transit researcher says.
Should I delete TikTok? Cybersecurity experts explain what the federal ban could mean for everyday users
Amid Canada's decision to ban the social media app TikTok from government-issued mobile devices, cybersecurity and privacy experts explain how the ban highlights pre-existing concerns for the safety of personal data since the beginning of the digital age.
Kobe Bryant family settles photo lawsuit for $28.5 million
The family of the late Kobe Bryant has agreed to a US$28.5 million settlement with Los Angeles County to resolve the remaining claims in a lawsuit over deputies and firefighters sharing grisly photos of the NBA star, his 13-year-old daughter and other victims killed in a 2020 helicopter crash, attorneys and court filings said Tuesday.
Canada
-
Service reduction in Canadian cities can lead to transit 'death spiral': researcher
Canadian cities should be nimble and prioritize service if they want to sustain and strengthen public transit systems in a time of declining ridership and labour challenges, a transit researcher says.
-
Document reveals first known Canadian UFO study in nearly 30 years now underway
The Canadian government's top scientist has launched a study into UFOs and will release a public report by mid-2024. Outlined in a February 2023 PowerPoint presentation obtained by CTVNews.ca, the study seeks to understand how unidentified aerial phenomena reports are handled in Canada, and to offer recommendations for improvements if needed.
-
Federal government to spend more than $11M to preserve Canadian war memorials overseas
The federal government says it is spending more than $11 million to protect several Canadian war memorials overseas.
-
B.C. making prescription contraceptives free this year
The B.C. government says it will be the first province in Canada to make prescription contraceptives free for all residents.
-
House Republicans aim to make Canada-U.S. border part of national security debate
House Republicans drafted the Canada-U.S. border into their partisan arsenal Tuesday, urging President Joe Biden to crack down on the flow of illegal drugs and migrants not just across America's southern frontier, but its northern one as well.
-
Sask. man left with huge medical bills after insurer denies coverage following stroke in Arizona
The family of a Saskatchewan man who suffered a stroke in Arizona says he racked up hundreds of thousands of dollars in medical bills after his insurance company denied coverage.
World
-
Nigeria's Bola Tinubu declared winner of presidential vote
Nigerians awoke to a new president Wednesday, with ruling party candidate Bola Tinubu declared the winner of the country's election. As he thanked his supporters he appealed for reconciliation with his rivals, who are already demanding a revote in Africa's most populous nation.
-
Andrew Tate seeks to recruit right-wing politicians to his cause, wiretaps show
Andrew Tate has sought to fight rape and trafficking allegations while in police custody, directing associates to recruit two right-wing lawmakers to his cause, according to wiretaps of his phone calls submitted to a court by Romanian prosecutors.
-
Israeli police crack down, clash with anti-Netanyahu protest
Weeks of anti-government protests in Israel turned violent on Wednesday for the first time as police fired stun grenades and a water cannon at demonstrators who blocked a Tel Aviv highway. The crackdown came shortly after Israel's hard-line security minister urged a tough response to what he said were 'anarchists.'
-
Greek stationmaster arrested in head-on train crash; 36 dead
A head-on collision between a passenger train and a freight train flattened carriages, killed at least 36 people and injured some 85, Greek officials said Wednesday, with the death toll expected to rise.
-
Chicago Mayor Lightfoot ousted; Vallas, Johnson in runoff
Paul Vallas and Brandon Johnson will meet in a runoff to be the next mayor of Chicago after voters denied incumbent Lori Lightfoot a second term, issuing a rebuke to a leader who made history as head of the nation's third-largest city.
-
Iran expels 2 German envoys amid uproar over death sentence
Iran said Wednesday it has expelled two German diplomats over Berlin's alleged interference in its internal affairs.
Politics
-
Clarify when to tell Canadians of election interference, evaluation recommends
The federal government should explore lowering the threshold for when to notify Canadians about potential interference in the middle of an election campaign, says a report released Tuesday evaluating how an independent panel monitored the 2021 election.
-
Canada can learn from Australia on addressing foreign interference, experts say
A former top public servant and a prominent national security researcher say Canada can look to Australia for ideas on better handling the threat of foreign interference.
-
TikTok banned on government-issued devices: How party leaders are responding
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre has shut down his account on the social media app TikTok, while NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh is 'taking a pause' from posting, following the news the federal government is banning the hugely popular app on government-issued phones.
Health
-
B.C. making prescription contraceptives free this year
The B.C. government says it will be the first province in Canada to make prescription contraceptives free for all residents.
-
Calgary researchers to look at aging brain as study says vitamin D prevents dementia
Researchers at the University of Calgary are starting a national project to try to get more insight into the brain as people age.
-
China dismisses FBI statement on COVID-19 lab leak theory
For the second day in a row, China on Wednesday dismissed U.S. suggestions that the COVID-19 pandemic may have been triggered by a virus that leaked from a Chinese laboratory.
Sci-Tech
-
How to see Jupiter and Venus 'kissing' in the sky on Wednesday evening
Just after sunset on Wednesday, Jupiter and Venus will appear to embrace in the evening sky.
-
Uranium particles enriched to 83.7% found in Iran: UN report
Inspectors from the United Nations nuclear watchdog found uranium particles enriched up to 83.7% in Iran's underground Fordo nuclear site, a report seen Tuesday by The Associated Press said.
-
Document reveals first known Canadian UFO study in nearly 30 years now underway
The Canadian government's top scientist has launched a study into UFOs and will release a public report by mid-2024. Outlined in a February 2023 PowerPoint presentation obtained by CTVNews.ca, the study seeks to understand how unidentified aerial phenomena reports are handled in Canada, and to offer recommendations for improvements if needed.
Entertainment
-
Chris Rock will talk about Will Smith's Oscars slap in his live Netflix special
Stand-up comedian Chris Rock is going live with a new Netflix special a week before the Oscars after he spent the past year on tour and working out material on the infamous Will Smith Oscars slap.
-
Dior channels rebellious women at Paris Fashion Week
After Milan, global fashion's spotlight shifted to the final stretch of ready-to-wear shows in Paris on Tuesday, as the industry looks to the future with all the final fall trends.
-
Rapper Kodak Black ordered into drug rehab by judge
A Florida judge ordered rapper Kodak Black to drug rehab for 30 days on Tuesday after he allegedly tested positive for fentanyl while awaiting trial on a drug trafficking charge.
Business
-
What you need to know about interest and penalties if you file your taxes late
Tax season is underway in Canada. For tax procrastinators, here's a look at what you'll be charged if you don't file on time this year.
-
National Bank reports $881M Q1 profit, down from $930M a year earlier
National Bank of Canada reported a first-quarter profit of $881 million, down from $930 million in the first quarter of 2022, as its provisions for credit losses ticked up.
-
RBC reports Q1 profit down from year ago, provisions for credit losses up
Royal Bank of Canada reported a first-quarter profit of $3.21 billion, down from $4.10 billion a year earlier as its provisions for credit losses increased.
Lifestyle
-
Olive oil in coffee? New Starbucks line a curiosity in Italy
Putting olive oil in coffee is hardly a tradition in Italy, but that didn't stop Starbucks interim CEO Howard Schultz from launching a series of beverages that do just that in Milan, the city that inspired his coffee house empire.
-
Elon Musk is the richest person in the world again
Elon Musk has reclaimed the title of the richest person in the world, per Bloomberg's tally. The Tesla CEO was unseated from the top spot by Bernard Arnault, CEO of French luxury brand LVMH, in December of last year.
-
Hate your signature? Try plastic surgery for autographs
Doctors, lawyers and celebrities are handing over money to hire a calligrapher for a fresh take on writing their own name in cursive.
Sports
-
'A little scary': Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race begins with smallest field ever
The second half-century for the world's most famous sled dog race is getting off to a rough start. Only 33 mushers will participate in the ceremonial start of the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race on Saturday, the smallest field ever to take their dog teams.
-
Kobe Bryant family settles photo lawsuit for $28.5 million
The family of the late Kobe Bryant has agreed to a US$28.5 million settlement with Los Angeles County to resolve the remaining claims in a lawsuit over deputies and firefighters sharing grisly photos of the NBA star, his 13-year-old daughter and other victims killed in a 2020 helicopter crash, attorneys and court filings said Tuesday.
-
Leafs re-acquire Luke Schenn, deal Rasmus Sandin and Pierre Engvall
The Toronto Maple Leafs continue to wheel and deal ahead of the NHL trade deadline.
Autos
-
Mexican president says Tesla to build plant in Mexico
Mexico's president announced Tuesday that electric car company Tesla has committed to building a major plant in the industrial hub of Monterrey in northern Mexico.
-
Nissan recalls over 800K SUVs; key defect can cut off engine
Nissan is recalling more than 809,000 small SUVs in the U.S. and Canada because a key problem can cause the ignition to shut off while they're being driven.
-
Max Verstappen again the man to beat in F1 in 2023
Red Bull driver Max Verstappen was so far ahead last season that catching the Formula One champion may feel like scaling a mountain.