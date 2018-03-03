

The Associated Press





BRATISLAVA, Slovakia - Police in Slovakia have released seven Italians who were detained as suspects in the slayings of an investigative journalist and his girlfriend.

The seven men were taken into custody Thursday when police raided houses allegedly linked to members of an Italian crime syndicate.

Police confirmed their release Saturday but gave no details. The men range in age from 26 to 62. State prosecutors declined to comment.

Journalist Jan Kuciak and his partner, Martina Kusnirova, were found shot in their house Sunday. Kuciak was working on a story about the influence of the Italian mafia in Slovakia and its possible ties to people close to Prime Minister Robert Fico.

Kuciak's funeral is scheduled for later Saturday.

The FBI, Britain's Scotland Yard and Europol are helping with Slovak police with the investigation.