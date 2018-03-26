Slovak journalist likely the victim of contract killing
BRATISLAVA, Slovakia - A Slovak prosecutor says circumstances in the deaths of an investigative journalist and his fiancee suggest it was a contract killing.
The prosecutor in a rare statement to reporters on Monday also said the two were killed on Feb. 21. The bodies of Jan Kuciak and Martina Kusnirova were found in their house four days later.
Police previously said the killings were likely linked to Kuciak's work.
Kuciak had been reporting on alleged Italian mafia ties to associates of Prime Minister Robert Fico and corruption scandals linked to Fico's leftist Smer-Social Democracy party.
The killigs triggered a political crisis that resulted in large street protests and the government's collapse.
