

The Associated Press





BRATISLAVA, Slovakia -- Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico and his government resigned on Thursday as a way out of the political crisis triggered by the slayings of an investigative journalist and his fiancee.

President Andrej Kiska accepted the resignation and asked Peter Pellegrini, Fico's deputy prime minister, to form a new government. The move is meant to keep the current three-party coalition in power and avoid the possibility of early elections.

"I'm sure that a decision to create a new government is the right step," Fico said. "Early elections would not bring any stability."

The resignation came after tens of thousands of Slovaks joined in anti-government protests across the country last week to demand the government's resignation and a thorough investigation of the shooting deaths of Jan Kuciak and Martina Kusnirova.

Kuciak was writing about ties between the Italian mafia and people close to Fico. In other stories, Kuciak tackled corruption scandals linked to Fico's party.

The protests were the biggest in Slovakia since the 1989 anti-communist Velvet Revolution. More demonstrations are scheduled for Friday despite's Fico's move, said organizers who want to see new elections.

Pellegrini, who also is from Fico's leftist Smer Social Democracy party, will form the same coalition as the previous government -- with the Most-Hid party representing ethnic Hungarians and the ultranationalist Slovak National Party. The three parties agreed on the move on Wednesday.

The coalition has a majority in the 150-seat Parliament, holding 79 seats.

Slovakia's next regular general election is due in 2020.