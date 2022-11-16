Slain U.S. college football players remembered as funny, sweet, ambitious
They were three college football players working through changes in their sports careers. Off the field, they were funny, sweet and ambitious.
Lavel Davis Jr., aspired to be the country's best wide receiver after overcoming a season-ending injury. Gentle but passionate, the 6-foot-7 sports star set the standard among teammates for preparing for a game -- even when the coaches weren't around.
D'Sean Perry shifted seamlessly from linebacker to defensive end when the coaches asked. He was probably among the most interesting players on the roster, an art major who could draw and listened to classical music.
Devin Chandler transferred in from Wisconsin, where the wide receiver returned a total of four kicks, three against Notre Dame. At Virginia, his sense of humor helped teammates push through the monotony of training. He loved to dance.
The three University of Virginia juniors were returning from a class trip Sunday when authorities say they were killed by a fellow student and former football player.
Two other students were wounded, including another football player, Mike Hollins, who remained hospitalized Wednesday. The other student left the hospital Tuesday.
LAVEL DAVIS JR.
Even for a football player, Davis was big, towering over teammates and defenders alike. His size helped make him a freshman sensation for the Cavaliers.
A 90-yard touchdown reception -- fingertip catch -- against Abilene Christian was the highlight of his first season. By the time it was over, the soft-spoken kid from Dorchester, South Carolina, had established himself as a gamebreaker.
A torn ACL derailed his sophomore season -- Davis watched from the sideline -- but he returned this year with great expectations. They were realized in the very first game. Trailing Richmond 7-0, he caught a 56-yard pass that tied the score.
"He wanted to be recognized as the best receiver in the nation," said Herman Moore, who developed a friendship with Davis as an alumni-mentor.
Davis's major was undecided. And he had aspirations to play in the NFL, Moore said. But he was also thinking about life beyond sports, perhaps in business.
"He was very ambitious -- confident both as an athlete but also as a student," Moore said.
American studies professor Jack Hamilton, who had Davis in class, offered a similar impression.
"He made a point to come up and shake my hand and told me I should call him Vel," Hamilton tweeted.
"One thing that struck me about Vel was how much his classmates liked him and vice versa," Hamilton wrote. "In my experience, star athletes often tend to hang out with other athletes (understandable, given the time commitment). But Vel seemed to go out of his way to make friends with non-athletes."
D'SEAN PERRY
Perry was the son of a prison guard and a mail carrier who had earned a full scholarship to the University of Virginia. He had plans to work toward a master's degree and continue playing football.
"When anyone met D'Sean, the first thing they would see is this gentle giant with this humility, this absolute humility for an incredible athlete, incredible student," said attorney Michael Haggard, whose son played with Perry at Gulliver Prep in suburban Miami.
That humility was on display in September when coaches at Virginia asked Perry to move from linebacker to defensive end.
Perry told The Daily Progress that it was "no problem at all"
"(B)oth positions I'm very comfortable with and I'm just trying to help the team win," he said.
Perry appeared in seven games this year and made seven tackles.
Zoe Tran, a friend and classmate, told WUSA9 that Perry was extremely sweet and much more than a football player.
"He was an amazing studio artist. He loved anime, loved to cook and was one of the most loyal people" Tran told the station.
Earl Sims, who coached Perry at Gulliver Prep, told reporters in Florida on Wednesday, that "D'Sean was a beautiful soul."
Sims read aloud an essay Perry composed for an English class at Gulliver, with Perry writing that he had "an epiphany" while working with some middle school football players. One told Perry he wanted to be just like him.
"I realize that it is just not about me in the sense of what I want to do, but the people that helped me get to where I am right now and those ones who look up to me until this day," Perry wrote.
He also noted: "All I want to do is make my family and the city I am from proud."
DEVIN CHANDLER
Chandler was a wide receiver from Huntersville, North Carolina. He recently transferred from Wisconsin, where his accomplishments included a 59-yard kickoff return and 18-yard rush in the Duke's Mayo Bowl against Wake Forest in 2020.
Jim Leonhard, the University of Wisconsin's interim head football coach, tweeted that Chandler's personality "was infectious and he was a joy to be around."
At Virginia, he was "the life of the party" -- someone who kept everyone on the team entertained in places like the weight room, said Tony Elliott, his coach.
"He just was a big kid. Smiled all the time. Loved to dance. Loved to sing. Loved to compete, even though the guys revealed that he wasn't very good at video games, but he thought he was," Elliott told reporters Tuesday, laughing. "But he loved to compete."
Ethan Johnson recalled how he spent a season playing with Chandler on their high school football team, with Johnson covering Chandler as a cornerback during practice. This past summer, the young men worked out together at their alma mater.
"And he was there telling me how much of a difference he saw in me. How much I had grown. How I had improved as a player," said Johnson, who is now a freshman cornerback at Appalachian State. "That was the type of guy he was. He was always trying to lift people up."
Hamilton, the American studies professor, recalled how Chandler transferred from Wisconsin and "made a point to come to my office hours repeatedly, often just to ask questions about how things worked around UVA."
The professor later helped Chandler to declare his major in American studies.
"He was an unbelievably nice person, always a huge smile, really gregarious and funny," Hamilton wrote. "One of those people who's just impossible not to like."
MIKE HOLLINS
Hollins, a running back on the team who was shot in the back, was showing signs of improvement Tuesday after a second surgery.
Hollins was removed from a ventilator and was able to visit with family and friends in his hospital room, said Joe Gipson, the chief operating officer of a law firm in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, where Hollins' mother, Brenda Hollins, works.
She told The Associated Press on Monday that, "Mike is a fighter -- and he's showing it.
"We have great doctors who have been working with him. And most importantly, we have God's grace and God's hands on him," she said.
Elliott, his coach at Virginia, said Hollins "has a big personality."
"I think he's a young man that is fully invested in this institution, this program," Elliott said. "He is a guy that I've seen really start to kind of come into his own from a leadership standpoint."
------
Finley reported from Norfolk, Virginia. Associated Press news researcher Rhonda Shafner in New York, sports writer Steve Reed in Charlotte, North Carolina; and reporter Terry Spencer in Fort Lauderdale, Florida; contributed to this report.
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'Berated' and 'agitated': What's being said about Trudeau's G20 exchange with Chinese President Xi
Canadians woke up on Wednesday to rarely-captured footage of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaking with Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of a G20 meeting in Indonesia. From what the two world leaders' body language conveyed, to the politics of the interaction, here's what's being said in Ottawa and by Canada-China experts on Wednesday about the exchange.
These are the food items that increased the most in price in October
Data from Statistics Canada reveals the price changes of grocery store food products as a result of inflation in October.
EXPLAINER | How the relationship between interest rate hikes and inflation plays out in Canada
Statistics Canada said Wednesday that higher mortgage rates are helping fuel the latest high inflation data. Here's how the relationship between interest rate hikes and inflation could play out in Canada.
Poland, NATO say missile strike wasn't a Russian attack
NATO member Poland and the head of the military alliance both said Wednesday that a missile strike in Polish farmland that killed two people did not appear to be intentional and was probably launched by air defences in neighbouring Ukraine. Russia had been bombarding Ukraine at the time in an attack that savaged its power grid.
Ontario education workers set to strike again on Monday as negotiations break down
The union that represents 55,000 Ontario education workers has filed a five-day notice to go back on strike meaning schools could be forced to close as early as Monday.
Airport worker who threatened to crash plane into Walmart dies in prison
An airport worker who flew a stolen twin-engine plane erratically over north Mississippi for hours and threatened to crash into a Walmart store has died in federal prison while awaiting trial, federal authorities said Wednesday.
Do you use these passwords? So do millions of others, according to a top 200 list
Do you use one of the most common 200 passwords? A recently released study reveals the most popular choices, and warns hackers won't have a hard time getting into your account with these passwords.
WATCH LIVE | Ex-CBSA head says officers couldn't stop 'Freedom Convoy' protesters entering Canada
The former head of the Canada Border Services Agency was surprised to learn last winter that officers did not have the authority to stop would-be protesters from entering the country as demonstrations against COVID-19 restrictions were gaining momentum across Canada, he testified Wednesday.
Chinese President Xi confronts Trudeau over G20 talks being 'leaked' to the press
On the sidelines of a G20 meeting, Chinese President Xi Jinping expressed his displeasure with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau that details of the pair’s brief meeting Tuesday were 'leaked' to the press.
Canada
-
'Life-changing event' occurred before woman was shot, Edmonton police say in plea for info
Kelsey Ouellette experienced a 'life-changing event' months before she was shot dead in central Edmonton, investigators have revealed, pleading for anyone with information about the event to come forward.
-
'Last year's storm was just the beginning': Food banks have record-breaking visits in 2022
In March 2022 alone, food banks across Canada had 1.5 million visits, a 15 per cent increase from the year prior and the highest recorded usage on record.
-
Louis Riel grave vandalism a possible hate crime; police search for suspect
The Winnipeg Police Service is investigating the vandalism of Louis Riel's grave as a possible hate crime and are asking for the public’s help to find a man they believe was involved.
-
2 workers killed in explosion at northern Alberta oil and gas site
Two people are dead after an explosion at an oil and gas well site near Slave Lake on the weekend.
-
Tow truck turf war migrating to London, Ont.
Escalating violence within the tow truck industry in London, Ont., has local drivers and experts worried that the Forest City could soon head the way of the GTA when it comes to turf wars.
-
BC Liberals' members vote to change party name to BC United
Members of the BC Liberals have voted to change the party's name to BC United.
World
-
Airport worker who threatened to crash plane into Walmart dies in prison
An airport worker who flew a stolen twin-engine plane erratically over north Mississippi for hours and threatened to crash into a Walmart store has died in federal prison while awaiting trial, federal authorities said Wednesday.
-
Vehicle hits 25 LA County sheriff's academy recruits on run
An SUV traveling on the wrong side of the road struck 25 Los Angeles County sheriff's academy recruits on a training run around dawn Wednesday, critically injuring five of them, authorities said.
-
At climate summit, Brazil's Lula promises new day for Amazon
Six weeks before taking power, Brazilian President-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva on Wednesday told cheering crowds at the U.N. climate conference that he would crack down on illegal deforestation in the Amazon.
-
Sanctioned tycoon says Russia wants to engage on climate
A Russian billionaire under sanctions by the United States and Europe over his alleged ties to the Kremlin said Wednesday that he was not surprised by protests against his country at this year's U.N. climate talks, but insisted that Russia wants to remain engaged on the issue of global warming because it deeply affects the nation.
-
Slain U.S. college football players remembered as funny, sweet, ambitious
Three college football players killed in a shooting in Virginia are being remembered as funny, sweet and ambitious.
-
Feds, tech fall short on watching extremists, U.S. Senate says
The FBI and the Department of Homeland Security are failing to adequately monitor domestic extremists, according to a new U.S. Senate report that also faulted social media platforms for encouraging the spread of violent and antigovernment content.
Politics
-
'Berated' and 'agitated': What's being said about Trudeau's G20 exchange with Chinese President Xi
Canadians woke up on Wednesday to rarely-captured footage of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaking with Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of a G20 meeting in Indonesia. From what the two world leaders' body language conveyed, to the politics of the interaction, here's what's being said in Ottawa and by Canada-China experts on Wednesday about the exchange.
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Ex-CBSA head says officers couldn't stop 'Freedom Convoy' protesters entering Canada
The former head of the Canada Border Services Agency was surprised to learn last winter that officers did not have the authority to stop would-be protesters from entering the country as demonstrations against COVID-19 restrictions were gaining momentum across Canada, he testified Wednesday.
-
Chinese President Xi confronts Trudeau over G20 talks being 'leaked' to the press
On the sidelines of a G20 meeting, Chinese President Xi Jinping expressed his displeasure with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau that details of the pair’s brief meeting Tuesday were 'leaked' to the press.
Health
-
Pediatric hospitalizations up in latest influenza epidemic
According to the Public Health Agency of Canada's latest FluWatch report, the country has entered an influenza epidemic. Children are being particularly hard-hit.
-
MPs demand answers from feds over kids' med shortage, call for stocking up
Health Canada faced a series of questions from MPs on the House of Commons Health Committee Tuesday over the ongoing children’s pain medication shortages, including whether the country should be building a stockpile of these pharmaceuticals or starting to produce its own supply.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | B.C. health officials say no need for 'heavy hand' of mask mandate
The best protection against three viruses raising concerns in British Columbia is vaccinations, according to the province’s health officials who confirmed Wednesday that there are no plans to re-introduce a mask mandate.
Sci-Tech
-
What you need to know about NASA's new mega moon rocket, Orion crew capsule
NASA is kicking off its new moon program with a test flight of a brand-new rocket and capsule.
-
Do you use these passwords? So do millions of others, according to a top 200 list
Do you use one of the most common 200 passwords? A recently released study reveals the most popular choices, and warns hackers won't have a hard time getting into your account with these passwords.
-
Apple launches emergency system for people who can't access cell service
As Canada's top telecommunications companies face pressure to ensure Canadians can reach emergency responders in the event of a major outage, Apple is rolling out a new service. The Emergency SOS system, available on iPhone 14 devices in Canada this week, will help people without cellular or Wi-Fi service connect to a satellite to report an emergency or call for help.
Entertainment
-
Trailblazing director Euzhan Palcy returns for Oscar honour
Director Euzhan Palcy has made history more than a few times in her four decades in the movie business. Now she's being honoured with an Oscar.
-
Taylor Swift fans irate at Ticketmaster as huge tour pre-sale demand snarls site
There's some bad blood brewing between Taylor Swift fans and Ticketmaster. Pre-sales for a handful of dates on the singer's new tour began Tuesday. But infuriated fans report the ticketing website appeared to crash or freeze during purchase. 3
-
Jimmy Fallon is asking Elon Musk to take down #RIPJimmyFallon
'The Tonight Show' host asked the social media giant's new CEO to take down the hashtag 'RIPJimmyFallon' that has been trending on the platform.
Business
-
EXPLAINER
EXPLAINER | How the relationship between interest rate hikes and inflation plays out in Canada
Statistics Canada said Wednesday that higher mortgage rates are helping fuel the latest high inflation data. Here's how the relationship between interest rate hikes and inflation could play out in Canada.
-
S&P/TSX composite edges higher, U.S. stock markets lower in late-morning trading
Canada's main stock index edged higher as gains in the industrial and utility sectors helped outweigh losses in the energy and base metal stocks, while U.S. stock markets were down in late-morning trading.
-
Amazon begins mass layoffs among its corporate workforce
Amazon has begun mass layoffs in its corporate ranks, becoming the latest tech company to trim its workforce amid rising fears about the wider economic environment.
Lifestyle
-
These are the food items that increased the most in price in October
Data from Statistics Canada reveals the price changes of grocery store food products as a result of inflation in October.
-
'The soul of Canada': First woman to walk solo across country reflects on five-year journey
When Melanie Vogel moved from Germany to Canada it was love at first sight.
-
Happy hygge! Scrabble dictionary adds hundreds of words
Here's the sitch, Scrabble stans. Your convos around the board are about to get more interesting with about 500 new words and variations added to the game's official dictionary: stan, sitch, convo, zedonk, dox and fauxhawk among them.
Sports
-
Maradona 'Hand of God' World Cup ball sold for US$2.4M
The ball punched in by Diego Maradona for his 'Hand of God' goal at the 1986 World Cup has been sold at auction for nearly US$2.4 million by the referee who missed soccer's most famous handball.
-
Blue Jays trade Teoscar Hernandez to Mariners
The Toronto Blue Jays have traded outfielder Teoscar Hernandez to the Seattle Mariners for pitchers Erik Swanson and Adam Macko.
-
Former Raptors star Kyle Lowry says returning to Toronto will always be emotional
Kyle Lowry says coming "home" to Toronto will always be tough.
Autos
-
Elon Musk testifies in lawsuit over Tesla compensation package
Tesla CEO Elon Musk took the witness stand Wednesday to defend himself in a shareholder lawsuit challenging a compensation package he was awarded by the company's board of directors that is potentially worth more than US$55 billion.
-
Toyota shows new Prius hybrid with more power, range, style
The new Toyota gas-electric Prius hybrid not only comes with more power, acceleration and driving range. It's also more stylish, scrapping the rather stodgy angular body for a sleekly futuristic look.
-
These 10 vehicles were the most targeted by thieves in Canada last year
A just-released report reveals the top 10 most-stolen vehicles in Canada last year, including models from Ford, Honda, Toyota and more.