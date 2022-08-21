Singapore to decriminalize gay sex, protect marriage law
Singapore will decriminalize sex between men by repealing a colonial-era law but will amend the constitution to ensure same-sex marriage is not allowed, the city-state's leader said Sunday.
Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said he believed repealing the law is the “right thing to do now” as most Singaporeans will now accept decriminalization.
“Private sexual behaviour between consenting adults does not raise any law and order issue. There is no justification to prosecute people for it nor to make it a crime," Lee said. “This will bring the law into line with current social mores and I hope provide some relief to gay Singaporeans.”
During his speech at the annual National Day Rally, Lee vowed the repeal will be limited and not shake Singapore’s traditional family and societal norms including how marriage is defined, what children are taught in schools, what is shown on television and general public conduct.
He said the government will amend the constitution to ensure that there can be no constitutional challenge to allow same-sex marriage.
“Even as we repeal Section 377A, we will uphold and safeguard the institution of marriage,” Lee said. “We have to amend the constitution to protect it. And we will do so. This will help us repeal Section 377A in a controlled and careful way.”
Section 377A of the Penal Code was introduced under British colonial rule in the 1930s. British rule over the island ended in 1963 when Singapore became a state of Malaysia. It became independent two years later but retained the Penal Code, which made sex between men punishable by up to two years in jail.
Since 2007, when Parliament last debated whether to repeal Section 377A, its position was to keep the law but not enforce it.
But gay men say the law hangs over their heads and discriminates against them. Thousands of activists annually stage a rally in the city-state known as the “Pink Dot" in support of the LGBTQ community.
Lee said he hopes the government's move will help reconcile and accommodate both the concerns of conservative religious groups and the desires of gay Singaporeans to be respected and accepted.
“All groups should exercise restraint, because that is the only way we can move forward as a nation together," he said. “I hope the new balance will enable Singapore to remain a tolerant and inclusive society for many years to come."
One of Lee’s nephews, Li Huanwu, is gay. The son of Lee’s estranged younger brother Lee Hsien Yang married his partner in South Africa in 2019. Li Huanwu has attended Pink Dot events with his partner and parents.
Other former British colonies still retain similar laws that criminalize sex between men, including neighbouring Malaysia where a former deputy premier was jailed twice for sodomy. He was sentenced in 2000 and again in 2014, in cases that critics say were politically motivated.
In 2018, India decriminalized gay sex after its Supreme Court in a historic ruling struck down Section 377 that punished gay sex by up to 10 years in prison. Some Asian governments have also moved to legalize gay marriage, with Taiwan as the first in 2019. Thailand also recently approved plans allowing same-sex unions.
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'I thought I might die at home': Canada's health-care system is crumbling, experts say
A Nova Scotia woman who suffered excruciating pain for 36 hours with no ambulance available is just one example of how Canada's health-care system, hugely overburdened and struggling amid worker shortages, needs desperate attention, experts say.
Toronto police release photos of woman believed to have been kidnapped in Scarborough
Toronto police continue to look for a woman who they believe was kidnapped in Scarborough last week, releasing photos of her on Sunday to ask the public for help identifying her.
10 injured, 2 dead after driver crashes into West Vancouver wedding
Ten people were hospitalized and two others reportedly died after a driver crashed into a wedding party in West Vancouver Saturday night.
Thunderstorms cause flooding in parts of Greater Toronto Area
Thunderstorms moved through the Greater Toronto Area on Sunday evening, bringing heavy rain and prompting several weather advisories to be issued.
Students less stressed taking classes online than in person, study finds
A new study has found that medical students were physiologically less stressed when attending an online class rather than an in-person one.
Back to school: A look at the COVID-19 rules in place across provinces, territories
As students across Canada gear up to enter what will be their fourth academic year in the pandemic, CTVNews.ca takes a look at what measures will be in place in schools, by province and territory.
Lopez and Affleck celebrate marriage with friends, family
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck said 'I do' again this weekend, this time in front of friends and family in Georgia.
Stelter says CNN must hold media accountable as show ends
'Reliable Sources' host Brian Stelter insisted Sunday that he'll still be rooting for CNN even after his show was canceled this week, but stressed that it was important for the network and others to hold the media accountable.
Car blast kills daughter of Russian known as 'Putin's brain'
The daughter of a Russian nationalist ideologist who is often referred to as 'Putin's brain' was killed when her car exploded on the outskirts of Moscow, officials said Sunday. The Investigative Committee branch for the Moscow region said the Saturday night blast was caused by a bomb planted in the SUV driven by Daria Dugina.
Canada
-
'I thought I might die at home': Canada's health-care system is crumbling, experts say
A Nova Scotia woman who suffered excruciating pain for 36 hours with no ambulance available is just one example of how Canada's health-care system, hugely overburdened and struggling amid worker shortages, needs desperate attention, experts say.
-
Toronto police release photos of woman believed to have been kidnapped in Scarborough
Toronto police continue to look for a woman who they believe was kidnapped in Scarborough last week, releasing photos of her on Sunday to ask the public for help identifying her.
-
10 injured, 2 dead after driver crashes into West Vancouver wedding
Ten people were hospitalized and two others reportedly died after a driver crashed into a wedding party in West Vancouver Saturday night.
-
Return of Manitoba Métis Federation's pilgrimage has special meaning following papal visit
The Manitoba Metis Federation's annual pilgrimage to the Grotto of Notre Dame de Lourdes, located about an hour south of Winnipeg, took place on Sunday.
-
4-car crash in Toronto triggers residential gas leak, evacuation
More than a dozen people were evacuated in a west Toronto neighbourhood after a four-car collision caused a significant gas leak in the area Sunday morning.
-
Remembering the raid on Dieppe 80 years later
Around 100 people gathered on Sunday under sunny skies in Dieppe, New Brunswick, to commemorate the Canadian raid on the port town of Dieppe, France, during the Second World War.
World
-
Liz Cheney vows to oppose Republican candidates who deny Donald Trump's election loss
U.S. Representative Liz Cheney vowed on Sunday to oppose Republican candidates who back former U.S. President Donald Trump's falsehoods about a stolen 2020 election and declared Senators Ted Cruz and Josh Hawley 'unfit' for office after they voted to overturn the presidential results.
-
Car blast kills daughter of Russian known as 'Putin's brain'
The daughter of a Russian nationalist ideologist who is often referred to as 'Putin's brain' was killed when her car exploded on the outskirts of Moscow, officials said Sunday. The Investigative Committee branch for the Moscow region said the Saturday night blast was caused by a bomb planted in the SUV driven by Daria Dugina.
-
Kansas recount confirms results in favour of abortion rights
A decisive statewide vote in favour of abortion rights in traditionally conservative Kansas was confirmed with a partial hand recount, with fewer than 100 votes changing after the last county reported results Sunday.
-
Serbia warns it will protect Kosovo Serbs if NATO doesn't
Serbia's president called on NATO on Sunday to 'do their job' in Kosovo or he says Serbia itself will move to protect its minority in the breakaway province.
-
Many still seeking food, shelter one year after Haiti earthquake
More than one year after a powerful earthquake struck southern Haiti on Aug. 14, 2021, one family is still living in the same makeshift tent they created in the days after the 7.2-magnitude quake hit. Like hundreds of others, they still wonder if anyone will help them.
-
Singapore to decriminalize gay sex, protect marriage law
Singapore will decriminalize sex between men by repealing a colonial-era law but will amend the constitution to ensure same-sex marriage is not allowed, the city-state's leader said Sunday.
Politics
-
Michelle O'Bonsawin nominated as Canada's first Indigenous Supreme Court justice
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau nominated Ontario judge Michelle O'Bonsawin to the Supreme Court of Canada on Friday. She is the first Indigenous person chosen to sit on Canada's top court and the appointment is being celebrated as filling an important role at the highest level of the country's justice system.
-
Deal freeing Catholic entities from $25M campaign for residential schools released
Canada agreed to 'forever discharge' Catholic entities from their promise to raise $25 million for residential school survivors and also picked up their legal bill, a final release document shows.
-
Transport minister says COVID-19 to blame for airport delays, flight cancellations
Transport Minister Omar Alghabra told the House of Commons transport committee the COVID-19 pandemic and resulting labour shortages are to blame for the significant wait times at Canadian airports, and said the ArriveCAN app is here to stay.
Health
-
Students less stressed taking classes online than in person, study finds
A new study has found that medical students were physiologically less stressed when attending an online class rather than an in-person one.
-
'I thought I might die at home': Canada's health-care system is crumbling, experts say
A Nova Scotia woman who suffered excruciating pain for 36 hours with no ambulance available is just one example of how Canada's health-care system, hugely overburdened and struggling amid worker shortages, needs desperate attention, experts say.
-
Summit on health care scheduled for Monday between leaders of Ontario, N.S., N.B., P.E.I.
Canada's struggling health-care system will be the topic of discussion as the premiers of Ontario and Nova Scotia meet in Halifax.
Sci-Tech
-
Europe's drought exposes ancient stones, Second World War ships as waters fall
In Spain, suffering its worst drought in decades, archeologists have been delighted by the emergence of a prehistoric stone circle dubbed the 'Spanish Stonehenge' that is usually covered by the waters of a dam.
-
The extinct superpredator megalodon was big enough to eat orcas, scientists say
Faster than any shark alive today and big enough to eat an orca in just five bites: A new study suggests the extinct shark known as a megalodon was an even more impressive superpredator than scientists realized before.
-
Medieval monks were 'riddled' with worms, study finds
When we think of medieval friars, we may well picture Robin Hood's jolly Friar Tuck, known for his rotund figure and love of food and drink.
Entertainment
-
Lopez and Affleck celebrate marriage with friends, family
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck said 'I do' again this weekend, this time in front of friends and family in Georgia.
-
'Dragon Ball Super' bests 'Beast' at box office with US$20.1M
Idris Elba may go head-to-head with a lion in 'Beast,' but the action flick was no match for the latest 'Dragon Ball' movie at the North American box office this weekend.
-
Stelter says CNN must hold media accountable as show ends
'Reliable Sources' host Brian Stelter insisted Sunday that he'll still be rooting for CNN even after his show was canceled this week, but stressed that it was important for the network and others to hold the media accountable.
Business
-
Canadian banks to report earnings amid rising interest rate environment
Canadian banks will give some insight into where they see the economy going when they start to report quarterly earnings this week.
-
NSO chief steps down as Israeli spyware firm restructures
The chief executive of embattled Israeli spyware maker NSO has stepped down as part of a corporate reorganization, the company announced Sunday.
-
Strike at biggest shipping port adds to U.K. industrial chaos
The first day of a planned strike at Britain's biggest container port started Sunday, joining a series of walkouts by transportation workers that have disrupted economic activity across the country.
Lifestyle
-
What does the Queen like with tea? Jam sandwiches every day
Queen Elizabeth II has eaten jam sandwiches every day since she was a toddler, according to her former private chef. Darren McGrady claims on his YouTube channel that the monarch favours a strawberry preserve made from fruits picked in her Balmoral Castle grounds in Scotland.
-
California police responded after a capuchin monkey accidentally called 911
A capuchin monkey named Route showed California police the true meaning of 'monkey business' when she accidentally called 911.
-
Miller High Life has an ice cream that tastes like a dive bar
Miller High Life has partnered with Tipsy Scoop, an alcohol-infused ice cream maker, to create an ice cream flavour that tastes like a dive bar.
Sports
-
Filly Moira captures 163rd running of $1M Queen's Plate
Filly Moira came on strong down the stretch to earn a record-setting victory in the $1-million Queen's Plate on Sunday at Woodbine Racetrack. That secured trainer Kevin Attard his first career Plate title on his sixth attempt.
-
'This group just stuck with it': Winning world juniors gold special for Canada
Canada's under-20 men's hockey team got to know adversity intimately over the past year-and-a-half. The trials and tribulations paid off Saturday night as the team won gold at the world junior hockey championship in Edmonton.
-
BC Lions quarterback Nathan Rourke to have foot surgery; season may be in jeopardy
BC Lions quarterback Nathan Rourke will undergo surgery for a sprain in his right foot, the CFL club announced Sunday.
Autos
-
Ford to appeal US$1.7B verdict in Georgia truck crash
Ford Motor Co. plans to appeal a US$1.7 billion verdict against the automaker after a pickup truck crash that claimed the lives of a Georgia couple, a company representative said Sunday.
-
Bugatti reveals its last gas-only car it hopes will be the world's fastest convertible
Bugatti has unveiled what the French automaker hopes will be the world's fastest convertible. The 1,600-horsepower, $5 million W16 Mistral is, essentially, an open-topped version of the Bugatti Chiron supercar, though there are major design differences.
-
'Really demanding': Vancouver Island teen training to become Formula One racer
She may only have her learner’s licence, but that hasn’t held a 16-year-old Comox Valley, B.C., teen back from working towards her goal of being a professional driver. Nicole Haverda got the green light on her desire to be a professional race car driver four years ago when her father took her to a Formula One race in Europe.