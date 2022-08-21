Singapore to decriminalize gay sex, but will limit change

Singapore Prime Minster Lee Hsien Loong delivers a speech at a session of the International Conference on "The Future of Asia" in Tokyo on May 26, 2022. Singapore announced it will decriminalize sex between men by repealing a colonial-era law while protecting the city-state's definition of marriage. During his speech on Aug. 21 at the annual National Day Rally, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said he believed it is the "right thing to do now" as most Singaporeans will now accept it. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko, file) Singapore Prime Minster Lee Hsien Loong delivers a speech at a session of the International Conference on "The Future of Asia" in Tokyo on May 26, 2022. Singapore announced it will decriminalize sex between men by repealing a colonial-era law while protecting the city-state's definition of marriage. During his speech on Aug. 21 at the annual National Day Rally, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said he believed it is the "right thing to do now" as most Singaporeans will now accept it. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko, file)

