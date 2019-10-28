

Mariam Matti, CTVNews.ca Staff





TORONTO -- The CEO of a restaurant chain in Asia has apologized for featuring a claw machine with live crabs in it after an animal welfare organization said the game caused “unnecessary harm” to the crustaceans.

The arcade-style machine features a mechanical claw that users can manipulate to attempt to pick up prizes. But this machine, at the House of Seafood restaurant in Punggol, Singapore, contained live crabs.

Customers could insert money and use a joystick to try and pick up one of the crabs inside. If they picked up a crab, the restaurant would cook it free of charge.

“Crabs are living creatures, not toys,” the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) Singapore posted on Facebook on Oct. 22. “The game causes unnecessary harm to the animals and it also encourages people to see animals as nothing more than objects to play with and goes against our vision of a kinder society.”

A video of the live crab claw machine went viral after lifestyle digital network Shout posted it to their Facebookpage. As of Monday, it had nearly 5,000 shares, with thousands of comments criticizing the restaurant for animal cruelty.

On Friday, the CEO and staff at House of Seafood restaurant bowed in apology for about 30 seconds over the use of the live crab claw machine.

“As the CEO, I take full responsibility for causing such unhappiness and I’m sincerely sorry for such an oversight,” said Francis Ng, according to Channel News Asia. He added that they fully support the “direction of SPCA and are definitely against animal cruelty.”

The live crabs have been replaced with empty boxes inside the machine. If customers catch one of the boxes, they can exchange it for a crab dish.

The Animal and Veterinary Service in Singapore has also been alerted to the case by the SPCA.