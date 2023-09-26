Singapore blows up 100-kg Second World War bomb

SINGAPORE -

Bomb disposal experts in Singapore successfully disposed of a 100-kilogram Second World War aerial bomb on Tuesday, police said, after evacuating more than 4,000 people living nearby.

In a video posted by the Singapore Army, the bomb was seen being detonated at a construction site, with a loud boom. It was believed to be one of the largest wartime explosives discovered in the Southeast Asian city-state.

The war relic, which was unearthed last week, had been deemed unsafe to move and, hence had to be disposed of on-site by the military, according to the police.

After the detonation, buildings and roads were deemed structurally safe and residents were allowed to return home, police said.

Singapore authorities made no reference to the origin of the bomb.

Another 100-kilogram Second World War bomb was found and disposed of in 2016, though no civilian evacuations were reported back then, according to local newspaper The Straits Times.

During the Second World War, Singapore was occupied by the Japanese from 1942 to 1945.

