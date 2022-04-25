Signs of 'absolute devastation and destruction' in Ukraine as Russia's assault continues
While many of the images of Russia's invasion of Ukraine focus on the destruction in Mariupol and the east, there are signs of devastation throughout the country, including around the areas around Kyiv.
"Even though towns and villages around the capital of Kyiv have been liberated, when you drive around, this is what you encounter -- absolute devastation and destruction," said CTV News’ National Affairs Correspondent Omar Sachedina while reporting from the village of Kukhari located just outside of the capital.
In order to prevent Russian forces from advancing into Kyiv, the Ukrainians have blown up the bridge connecting Kukhari and the capital.
"When the Ukrainians blew up this bridge, it happened in the middle of the night. There was no light and no warning," Sachedina said.
On top of the rubble where the bridge once stood lies a blue minivan, badly damaged from the explosion. Sachedina said the driver of the vehicle "didn't even know it had happened. … Fortunately, he survived, but so many others did not."
"You quickly get a sense of how much this war has impacted the entire country, especially when you visit an area such as this one," he added. "The scars of this war will last for many years to come."
