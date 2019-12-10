OTTAWA -- An agreement on an updated North American Free Trade Agreement has been reached between Canada, the U.S, and Mexico, after U.S. Democrats secured adjustments to the deal, paving the way for the new NAFTA to finally be ratified.

U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced Tuesday morning in D.C. that her party has reached an agreement with the Trump administration on changes to the language of the trilateral trade deal— first reached in September 2018—after it hadn’t moved, despite U.S. President Donald Trump touting the deal as a win.

According to PMO sources, the adjustments made after negotiations between the Democrats and U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer are not just side letter amendments, rather the original deal has been opened up and the language within it changed.

This means that Mexico, which was the only country of the three to have already ratified the deal, will need to re-do their process, and now the path appears clear for the U.S. and Canada to move forward with passing the agreement through their respective legislative bodies.

The Democrats had made their support—essential to see it move through the U.S. House of Representatives given their majority—contingent on changes being made. These changes have to do with the labour enforceability provisions, but also other aspects of the deal, including on the wording around steel and aluminum, strengthened environmental chapters, and changes related to intellectual property protections around biologic and prescription drugs.

“We like all the changes. Literally all of them,” said one Canadian source speaking on the condition of anonymity.

Pelosi has called the update a “victory for America’s workers,” and she credited several lawmakers, including Ways and Means Committee Chairman Richard Neal, who visited Canada to talk ratification with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau last month as being integral in getting the Democrats to a “yes.”

Neal told reporters that the updates are “transformative” and will be seen as a model for future trade deals. He said he went into the negotiations not expecting to get as far as they did.

The signing ceremony on the updated agreement is set to happen at 1 p.m. ET in Mexico City, where Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland travelled to late last night. She is set to hold a media availability on Tuesday evening.

In late November Freeland travelled to D.C. to meet with her counterparts after it appeared that the Democrats and the U.S. administration were very close to concluding negotiations on adjustments to the new NAFTA. Since then she has remained in regular contact with her Mexican and American counterparts.

In order for the deal to come into effect all three countries need to ratify it. Pelosi has indicated they’d like to move on passing the deal before the scheduled Dec. 20 end of their session of Congress, even though they introduced articles of impeachment against Trump today.

The bill to ratify the deal in Canada has yet to be put on notice in the House of Commons by the Liberals, so the runway to see it tabled, let alone advanced before Parliament adjourns for the year, is limited, unless the sitting gets extended.

With files from CTV News' Glen McGregor and Michel Boyer.