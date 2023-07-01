Sierra Leone's main opposition calls for presidential election re-run after incumbent named winner

Sierra Leone President Julius Maada Bio speaks to reporters after casting his ballot in Sierra Leone general elections in Freetown, Saturday June 24, 2023. (AP Photo/TJ Bade) Sierra Leone President Julius Maada Bio speaks to reporters after casting his ballot in Sierra Leone general elections in Freetown, Saturday June 24, 2023. (AP Photo/TJ Bade)

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social