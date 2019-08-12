Sides agree to extension in synagogue massacre case
In this Oct. 28, 2018, file photo a Pittsburgh police officer walks past the Tree of Life Synagogue and a memorial of flowers and stars in Pittsburgh in remembrance of those killed and injured when a shooter opened fire during services Saturday at the synagogue. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)
The Associated Press
Published Monday, August 12, 2019 11:02AM EDT
PITTSBURGH -- Prosecutors and lawyers for the man charged with killing 11 worshippers at a Pittsburgh synagogue last year have agreed to a 120-day extension in the case.
The sides met briefly in federal court in Pittsburgh on Monday to review the status of Robert Bowers' prosecution. The defendant wasn't in court.
Authorities say Bowers opened fire with an AR-15 rifle and other weapons during worship services inside Tree of Life synagogue. Bowers allegedly expressed hatred of Jews during the Oct. 27 rampage and later told police that "all these Jews need to die." It was the deadliest attack on Jews in U.S. history.
Prosecutors have not made a final decision on whether to seek the death penalty.
Bowers has pleaded not guilty to hate crimes and other offences.
