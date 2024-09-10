World

    • Shots fired during IDF's detention of United Nations convoy in Gaza, UN spokesman says

    An Israeli soldier takes up a position next to a damaged car that is piled up with concrete as protection for Israeli soldiers next to UNRWA headquarters in Gaza, Thursday, Feb. 8, 2024. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit) An Israeli soldier takes up a position next to a damaged car that is piled up with concrete as protection for Israeli soldiers next to UNRWA headquarters in Gaza, Thursday, Feb. 8, 2024. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit)
    Share

    Shots were fired during the Israeli military’s hours-long detention of a convoy of United Nations vehicles in Gaza, the UN Secretary General’s spokesperson said Tuesday.

    The situation “escalated quickly” after the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) stopped the convoy at a checkpoint on Monday and demanded to take two of its 12 passengers for questioning, according to the spokesperson, Stéphane Dujarric.

    Dujarric said the Israeli soldiers had pointed their weapons at the UN personnel and that at some point during the incident “shots were fired.”

    He said IDF tanks and bulldozers then “proceeded to ram the UN vehicles from the back and front, compacting the convoy with UN staff still inside.”

    “One bulldozer dropped debris on the first vehicle, while Israeli soldiers threatened staff, making it impossible for them to safely exit their vehicles,” he added.

    The convoy was later released and UN officials have confirmed their staff returned safely to a UN base.

    CNN has asked the IDF for comment on Dujarric’s account of the incident, which took place at the Wadi Gaza checkpoint.

    Previously, the IDF said it had acted “following intelligence that a number of Palestinian suspects were present in the convoy.”

    The Israeli military had also claimed previously that the convoy was not involved in the transport of polio vaccines but was being used instead to exchange UN personnel.

    However, the UN has insisted that the convoy was involved in polio vaccinations and contained national and international staff members who were meant to be rolling out the campaign for children in Gaza City and northern Gaza.

    Dujarric said that despite the incident, vaccinations were able to begin in northern Gaza on Tuesday – the third phase of the UN-led campaign which is expected to continue through Thursday.

    On Monday, Philippe Lazzarini, chief of the UNWRA – the UN’s main agency for Palestinian humanitarian relief – criticized the IDF’s conduct in the incident as “the latest in a series of violations against UN staff including shootings at convoys and arrests by the Israeli Armed Forces at checkpoints despite prior notification.”

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Local Spotlight

    Vancouver

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Barrie

    Windsor

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Lethbridge

    Sault Ste. Marie

    N.L.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News