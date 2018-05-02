Shooting victim's mom gets 'compassion,' refund on air fare
Family of Scott Beigel, the 35 year-old geography teacher who was killed during the Marjorie Stoneman Douglas High School shootings, escort his casket to the mausoleum after the service at Temple Beth El in Boca Raton, Fla., Sunday, Feb. 18, 2018. (Charles Trainor Jr/Miami Herald via AP)
The Associated Press
Published Wednesday, May 2, 2018 8:08AM EDT
MIAMI -- The mother of a teacher killed in a mass shooting at his Florida high school says she received "compassion" in the form of a refund from the charter plane company she hired to fly her from New York that day.
Linda Schulman's son Scott Beigel was among 17 killed Feb. 14 at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.
Schulman, her husband and brother ended up chartering a one-way flight through Talon Air, Inc.
Local news media report Schulman was billed $36,000. She says she was willing to pay the $18,229.57 fare, but sought compassion on the $18,229 fare to return the plane to Farmingdale, New York.
In a Facebook post Tuesday she says owner Adam Katz offered to return the fare and make an $18,000 donation to her son's memorial fund.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More Stories from World
- Shooting victim's mom gets 'compassion,' refund on air fare
- Trump's longtime doctor describes 'raid' to obtain records
- Opposition leader Pashinian warns Armenia not to deploy troops
- Chariot chosen: Harry and Meghan reveal carriage pick for wedding procession
- Australian cardinal to face 2 trials on sexual abuse charges