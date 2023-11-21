Shooting that wounded 4 in Ohio is the second to occur at a Walmart in 24 hours
A gunman opened fire Monday evening inside a Walmart in Ohio and wounded four people before killing himself -- the second shooting in 24 hours to take place at a store operated by the retail giant.
The attack at the Walmart in Beavercreek, a suburb of Dayton, just days before Thanksgiving injured four shoppers: three women and a man. Police said three were in stable condition and one woman in critical but stable condition on Tuesday afternoon at area hospitals.
Authorities declined to release the identities of the victims, including their races, saying they had not ruled out that the attack was racially motivated.
"Tragedy struck our beloved community Monday evening, and, in the face of adversity, the strength of our community shines through," Beavercreek Mayor Bob Stone said during a Tuesday news conference.
Walmart said it was working closely with investigators to try to determine why the shooter, identified as 20-year-old Benjamin Charles Jones, of Dayton, opened fire.
Police said Jones entered the store at about 8:30 p.m. Monday wielding a Hi-Point 45-caliber Carbine long gun. He shot an undetermined number of rounds, leaving injured victims throughout the building, before turning the weapon on himself, authorities said.
"We're heartbroken by what's happened at our Beavercreek, Ohio store. This remains a developing situation, and we're working closely with investigators on the scene," Walmart said in a statement.
Christopher Suffron told WHIO-TV in Dayton that he was shopping with his wife when they heard five or six shots ring out. "I turned around and told her to get behind me," he said.
Suffron said he then saw the shooter about 10 feet away and the couple ran out of the store through nearby receiving doors. As they escaped, he said he heard another five or six shots.
The shooting happened almost exactly one day after a man shot and killed a woman before fatally shooting himself outside a Walmart in Anchorage, Alaska. Police in Anchorage said Tuesday it was a domestic-violence related crime.
Both shootings came nearly a year after a Walmart supervisor in Chesapeake, Virginia, fatally shot six employees two days before Thanksgiving.
Walmart, which has police outposts in some 4,600 locations nationwide, has taken steps over the years to address gun violence. The retailer based in Bentonville, Arkansas, launched a computer-based active shooter training in 2015 that focused on three pillars: avoid the danger, keep your distance and lastly, defend.
Then in 2019, after a white gunman killed 23 people at a Walmart in El Paso, Texas, in a racist attack that targeted Hispanic shoppers, Walmart discontinued sales of certain kinds of ammunition. It also asked that customers no longer openly carry firearms in its stores. The retailer now sells only hunting rifles and related ammunition.
The store in Ohio where Monday's shooting took place was the scene of a fatal shooting involving police almost 10 years ago. A white police officer shot 22-year-old John Crawford III after he picked up an unpackaged pellet rifle he found on a shelf in August 2014. The family of the Black man reached a settlement of $1.7 million with the city of Beavercreek. The settlement included changes in police policy.
Beavercreek Mayor Stone said Monday's shooting brought the earlier case to mind.
"It can't help but bring back memories," he said. "You know, it's a tragedy all in itself, though, and this is the tragedy we are grieving for, and it's a shame in this way that it has to be compared to the previous shooting."
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING Billions for home building back-loaded, deficit projected at $40B in 2023-24: fall economic statement
The federal government's fiscal update presented by Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland on Tuesday includes billions of dollars in new spending and targeted policy measures aimed at increasing Canada's housing supply in the years ahead.
ANALYSIS How Freeland's fiscal update impacts you
Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland unveiled the federal government’s latest economic update today, touting affordability measures for Canadians struggling through a cost-of-living crisis, while trying to balance fiscal restraint and help rein in inflation.
Here are the food prices that increased, decreased in October
While Canada’s food prices remained elevated, they also continued their trend of slower year-over-year growth in October, according to the latest figures from Statistics Canada.
Environment Canada issues weather alerts across provinces
Environment Canada has issued several weather alerts across provinces for this week, calling for, in some place, up to 10 centimetres of snowfall due to warm surface temperatures.
BREAKING Netanyahu asks Israeli government to back Hamas hostage deal
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu asked his government on Tuesday to back a deal to clear the way for the release of some of the hostages that Hamas militants took to the Gaza Strip during an Oct. 7 assault on Israel.
'It was humiliating': Paraplegic WestJet passenger pulled herself up stairs from tarmac to airplane
A former Paralympian and president of BC Adaptive Snow Sports is urging all airlines to do more for passengers with disabilities after she had a 'humiliating' experience boarding a WestJet flight last weekend.
LIVE UPDATES Netanyahu says war will continue after any temporary ceasefire
A deal for a temporary ceasefire was inching into view in Israel's war against Hamas, but Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu tempered expectations by vowing that the war would continue even if a deal is reached. Here's what's happening in the latest Israel-Hamas war.
North Korea claims its 3rd attempt to put a spy satellite into orbit was successful
North Korea claims it has successfully placed a military spy satellite into orbit. The North's space authorities said in a statement issued early Wednesday that its space launch vehicle placed the Malligyong-1 satellite into orbit on Tuesday night.
Air Canada flight makes emergency landing at Vancouver airport
A flight from Edmonton made an emergency landing at Vancouver International Airport Tuesday morning.
Canada
-
Major Canadian grocer says expanded price freezes will happen amid new plans to stabilize food prices
Major Canadian grocer Empire, the parent company of Sobeys, confirmed it will expand price freezes on several products between November 2023 to January 2024.
-
Here are the food prices that increased, decreased in October
While Canada’s food prices remained elevated, they also continued their trend of slower year-over-year growth in October, according to the latest figures from Statistics Canada.
-
Video of battle between sea lion and octopus recorded off Nanaimo
A Nanaimo woman says she is shocked after she captured video of a rare wildlife encounter involving a sea lion and an octopus.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Charges stayed against teen brothers accused in Calgary murder
The Crown has stayed charges against a pair of brothers who were accused in a fatal shooting in northeast Calgary last week.
-
Air Canada flight makes emergency landing at Vancouver airport
A flight from Edmonton made an emergency landing at Vancouver International Airport Tuesday morning.
-
Ontario reaches tentative deal with English-language public elementary teachers
Ontario has reached a tentative deal with English-language public elementary teachers, averting a possible strike.
World
-
North Korea claims its 3rd attempt to put a spy satellite into orbit was successful
North Korea claims it has successfully placed a military spy satellite into orbit. The North's space authorities said in a statement issued early Wednesday that its space launch vehicle placed the Malligyong-1 satellite into orbit on Tuesday night.
-
Prince Harry to appeal to U.K. government for evidence in lawsuit against Daily Mail publisher
Prince Harry's battles with British tabloids are taking a detour from London courts to the halls of government as he seeks evidence from a decade-old inquiry that is central to his phone hacking lawsuit against the publisher of the Daily Mail, his lawyer said Tuesday.
-
Video shows first glimpse of Indian tunnel workers trapped more than a week
More than a week after an under-construction highway tunnel collapsed in the Indian Himalayas, trapped workers are seen on camera for the first time.
-
Israeli airstrike on south Lebanon kills 2 journalists of a pan-Arab TV station, official says
An Israeli strike on southern Lebanon killed Tuesday two journalists reporting for the Beirut-based Al-Mayadeen TV on the violence along the border with Israel, according to the Lebanese information minister and their TV station.
-
Authorities say 31 dead after a stampede at a military recruitment event in Republic of Congo
A late night stampede at a military stadium in Republic of Congo where large crowds of young people waited hours to register at a recruitment event left 31 people dead, authorities said Tuesday.
-
South African lawmakers vote in favour of closing Israel's embassy and cutting diplomatic ties
A majority of South African lawmakers on Tuesday voted in favour of a motion calling for the closure of the Israeli embassy and the cutting of diplomatic ties until Israel agrees to a ceasefire in Gaza.
Politics
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Billions for home building back-loaded, deficit projected at $40B in 2023-24: fall economic statement
The federal government's fiscal update presented by Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland on Tuesday includes billions of dollars in new spending and targeted policy measures aimed at increasing Canada's housing supply in the years ahead.
-
ANALYSIS
ANALYSIS How Freeland's fiscal update impacts you
Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland unveiled the federal government’s latest economic update today, touting affordability measures for Canadians struggling through a cost-of-living crisis, while trying to balance fiscal restraint and help rein in inflation.
-
Bill to tackle online hate 'absolute priority' for feds, but advocate decries delays
Legislation to tackle online hate remains an "absolute priority," the federal justice minister said Tuesday as Prime Minister Justin Trudeau underscored the need for Canadians to respect each other's freedom of expression.
Health
-
Novo rations Ozempic starter kits in Europe amid surge in use for weight loss
Novo Nordisk will ration starter kits of Ozempic in Europe and reduce supplies of another diabetes drug, Victoza, to prioritize producing Ozempic, which has seen a surge in demand from people using it to lose weight.
-
Some nurse practitioners in Canada not being paid for administering MAID
Demand for medical assistance in dying (MAID) is growing across the country, many provinces do not have a mechanism for nurse practitioners to take on independent work and be paid for it, so Ellen Gretsinger does the work for free.
-
World Health Organization warns of 'relentlessly increasing threat' of measles
The World Health Organization is warning of a 'relentlessly increasing threat to children' across the globe from measles.
Sci-Tech
-
Company that created ChatGPT is thrown into turmoil after Microsoft hires its ousted CEO
The company that created ChatGPT was thrown into turmoil Monday after Microsoft hired its ousted CEO and many employees threatened to follow him in a conflict that centered in part on how to build artificial intelligence that's smarter than humans.
-
Video of battle between sea lion and octopus recorded off Nanaimo
A Nanaimo woman says she is shocked after she captured video of a rare wildlife encounter involving a sea lion and an octopus.
-
Prevention key to cutting cyberattacks in hospitals, protecting patients: researchers
Hospitals must do more to protect patients' personal data from cyberattacks that can lead to disruptions in care, urges an article published Monday in the Canadian Medical Association Journal.
Entertainment
-
Bryan Adams, Tracy Chapman, Public Enemy and R.E.M among nods for Songwriters Hall of Fame
Everything from rap to yacht rock, country and alt-rock are represented among the nominees for the 2024 Songwriters Hall of Fame, with nods for Public Enemy, Steely Dan, Bryan Adams, George Clinton, Tracy Chapman, R.E.M., Blondie, Heart and The Doobie Brothers.
-
The Rolling Stones announce 2024 North American Tour in support of 'Hackney Diamonds' album
Last month, The Rolling Stones released 'Hackney Diamonds,' their first album of original material in 18 years. Tuesday, the legendary English band announced they're taking it on the road.
-
'Slap in the face': Indigenous women's group reacts to Emmy win for Sainte-Marie film
A group of Indigenous women says the International Emmy Award for a documentary about folk legend Buffy Sainte-Marie feels like a "slap in the face."
Business
-
Statistics Canada says annual inflation rate slowed to 3.1% in October
The inflation rate slowed to 3.1 per cent on a year-over-year basis, down from 3.8 per cent in September, as the price of gasoline fell, Statistics Canada said Tuesday.
-
'Your priorities are backwards,' Bell tells CRTC during Online Streaming Act hearing
Bell Media-owner BCE Inc. wants the federal broadcasting regulator to create a news fund that would provide money to broadcasters and require foreign streamers to contribute to the subsidy through their Canadian content spending.
-
Here are the food prices that increased, decreased in October
While Canada’s food prices remained elevated, they also continued their trend of slower year-over-year growth in October, according to the latest figures from Statistics Canada.
Lifestyle
-
Dogs are coming down with an unusual respiratory illness in several U.S. states
Veterinary laboratories in several states are investigating an unusual respiratory illness in dogs, and encouraging people to take basic precautions to keep their pets healthy as veterinarians try to pin down what's making the animals sick.
-
Not just kid play: Toy companies aim more products at older adults
Toymakers are tweaking original classic games or coming out with new ones that embrace an audience that's been around for a while: people over 65 years old. The products are being marketed as a way for older folks to sharpen their brain skills as well as allay loneliness.
-
Phillip found! The Price is Right contestant who lost trip to New Westminster accepts offer to visit for free
After a contestant on The Price is Right lost a trip to New Westminster, the hashtag #SearchForPhillip was born. On Sunday, CTV News found that contestant, an Arizona retiree named Phillip Fitzpatrick.
Sports
-
NFL's look changing as more women move into prominent roles at teams across league
Catherine Raiche can remember hearing the doubt and disbelief over the phone when she said she was a college scout for the NFL. Now the highest-ranking female executive in league history, Raiche is one of the women helping bring overdue balance to hiring in the NFL and opening doors in a world once ruled exclusively by men.
-
Prince Harry drops ceremonial puck for Canucks as lead up to 2025 Invictus Games
Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, performed the ceremonial puck drop at the Vancouver Canucks game on Monday night, as part of the lead up to the 2025 Invictus Games.
-
Clash over cowbell: Hockey coach in Nova Scotia accused of assaulting referee
A minor hockey coach in Nova Scotia is facing a charge after a referee was allegedly assaulted during a game on the weekend.
Autos
-
Champagne expects NextStar to bring in 'very few' foreign workers to help build plant
Federal Industry Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne says he expects NextStar Energy Inc. to bring in 'very few' foreign workers to help transfer battery manufacturing technology as Canada establishes a new industry.
-
U.S. opens investigation into Hyundai, Kia recalls of 6.4 million vehicles over fire risks
U.S. auto safety regulators said Monday they had opened a probe into 16 separate recalls issued by Hyundai and Kia covering 6.4 million vehicles relating to brake fluid leaks that could result in fires.
-
The District of Columbia is combating car thefts and carjackings with dashcams and AirTags
Jeff Pena contacted his father as soon as he heard that police were passing out auto tracking devices to try to stem a sharp increase in carjackings, auto thefts and other crimes in the nation's capital.