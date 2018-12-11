Shooting reported near Christmas market in Strasbourg, France
The Associated Press
Published Tuesday, December 11, 2018 2:53PM EST
Last Updated Tuesday, December 11, 2018 3:24PM EST
PARIS — French media have reported a shooting in Strasbourg, and the Interior Ministry has called on the public to remain indoors amid a “serious security event” in the city centre.
Local authorities in the Grand-Est and Bas-Rhin region tweeted for the public to “avoid the area of the police station,” which is close to the city’s Christmas market.
French news broadcaster BFM TV said there were “several people injured,” citing local police.
Some Strasbourg residents have reported hearing gunfire in some parts of the city center.
Événement en cours à Strasbourg, ne relayez pas de fausses rumeurs. pic.twitter.com/0g2MIVJwqX— Préfet de la région Grand-Est et du Bas-Rhin (@Prefet67) December 11, 2018