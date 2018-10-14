Shooting at Texas toddler’s birthday party leaves four dead
Four people were killed when an argument at a birthday party in Taft, Tex., escalated into gunfire, police say. (KRIS-TV / CNN)
CTVNews.ca Staff
Published Sunday, October 14, 2018 9:23AM EDT
Four people were killed when an argument at a birthday party for a one-year-old child in Texas escalated into gunfire.
Police say the argument was between two families attending the Saturday afternoon party in Taft, Tex., which is located near Corpus Christi.
Four men were killed. A fifth person was taken to hospital.
No arrests have been made. Police say they are looking for two suspects.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More Stories from World
- Zig-zagging Irish border among thorniest issues blocking Brexit deal
- Pope Paul VI, Oscar Romero named saints by Pope Francis
- 3 arrested in clashes in New York following speech by Canadian far-right leader
- Shooting at Texas toddler’s birthday party leaves four dead
- Hurricane Leslie bears down on Portugal, Spain