A motorcyclist wearing a helmet camera caught the moment a young boy in Mexico nearly fell out of a moving vehicle.

Aldo Enrique Castillo Hernandez said he was switching lanes in traffic when he noticed the door on the rear passenger side of the car in front of him swing open.

Hernandez said he accelerated to warn the driver that the door was open when he saw that a small boy was falling out of the vehicle, clinging to the door handle. In the video, screaming can be heard coming from the car.

As Hernandez sped up to help, a person in the backseat of the car grabbed the child and pulled him to safety. The parents of the boy told Hernandez the child was OK before they drove away.

In the video posted to TikTok, Hernandez wrote in the caption that video should remind drivers to exercise caution at all times.

"Any small carelessness can turn into a tragedy," he said.